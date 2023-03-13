Ravi Patel, a Top 1% Loan Originator and former SVP at Guaranteed Rate, Joins the UMortgage Platform

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyed by the momentum of its second record month for loans locked in the last three months, UMortgage is delighted to announce the addition of Ravi Patel and his team to the growing mortgage platform.

Previously, as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending at Guaranteed Rate, he and his team displayed an exceptional ability to grow despite market headwinds. Last year, they closed more than 250 loans and increased their purchase volume by 20% from 2021—the kind of growth that Patel will look to build upon with the resources available with the UMortgage platform.

"The mindset of those at UMortgage is what really convinced me to join the platform," said Patel. "They are currently a beacon of light in a mortgage industry that's been dim for the last couple years. I'm incredibly excited to continue to grow my team and partner with Justin Allen and Shane Faherty. Together, we're going to continue to create a better mortgage experience for our clients and referral partners."

The addition of Patel and his team—including David Behymer, Tony Piper, and Sydney Wallace—is another burst of momentum in what has been a remarkable period of growth for the UMortgage platform. Patel is another noteworthy name on a list of loan originators who have joined since the start of the year.

Those heavy hitters have made an immediate impact since joining UMortgage, with the platform posting a record month for funded loans in December 2022, then re-setting that record in February 2023.

"We're very excited to welcome Ravi to our UMortgage family," said Anthony Casa, President & CEO of UMortgage. "Winners in this industry want to join our platform because we're identifying the acute pain points of loan originators of different backgrounds—whether that be a retail shop or their own brokerage—and providing value-based solutions."

The momentum seen at UMortgage in Q1 of 2023 is just the start for the mortgage platform. If you'd like to learn how UMortgage equips loan originators with the tools to scale their business, sign up for Loan Originators Powered by UMortgage hosted Wednesdays at 2pm ET.

