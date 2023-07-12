RAW TRAVEL SHOWCASES WORLD'S BEST BATHROOMS

Magnus Opus - "Don't Skip the Loo" Ventures Where No Other Travel Show Dares, the Toilet.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), producers of the nation's most-watched travel show, Raw Travel®, announced their episode "Don't Skip the Loo," will premier this weekend, July 15th and 16th in over 180 cities across the U.S.A.

The special episode features never-before-seen content from ten seasons of visiting a wide variety of toilets worldwide with a whimsical, funny, and sometimes fascinating look at habits and facilities from all over the planet.

From simple outhouses in the great outdoors to bougie powder rooms to punk rock potties, the episode attempts an imaginative look at how something as simple and necessary as answering the call of nature can add wit and insight into travel and culture.

"A mere visit to the privy can take on new importance and meaning when traveling," says Robert G. Rose, Producer and Host of the series. "I find it intriguing the lessons that can be learned by simple endeavors when traveling, such as visiting the loo, water closet, lavatory, or any number of synonyms or adjectives used to describe facilities across the globe. It can impact local customs, cultural cues, the climate, community health, and more," continued Rose.

"While certainly not our Magnum Opus (greatest work), we hope it is perhaps a Magnus Opus (an awesome work), that we hope through our playful approach, we can help communicate how easy it is to learn simple but valuable lessons travel can inspire if one simply remains open and observant," Rose continued.

During the special episode, Raw Travel attempts to showcase the differing qualities and variety of toilets by ranking toilets on a scale from one toilet-lid-up through ten. From literal squats to bathrooms in squats to relatively roomie privies on first-class flights, the emphasis is on having fun with a subject that most travel shows ignore but every traveler encounters.

A trailer from Raw Travel's "Don't Skip the Loo" can be found at RawTravelShow.com as well as on the show's YouTube page and other social media sites @RawTravelTV and at RawTravel.tv, the show's official website.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV



Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) themes with underground music and authentic culture. Each weekend the show is broadcast in 180 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe...). Episodes are also exhibited via several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP



AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has produced and distributed positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

SOURCE AIM Tell-A-Vision Group