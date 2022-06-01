RAW TRAVEL TV TO HELP FREEDOM RING IN UKRAINE!

Raw Travel will premiere "Let Freedom Ring in Ukraine" July 2nd -3rd, along with several ways viewers can help refugees. Tweet this

On July 2nd and 3rd, 2022 just before USA Independence Day, Raw Travel will premiere a special episode entitled "Let Freedom Ring in Ukraine." The special will feature updated, relevant Ukrainian segments that showcase the country before the 2022 invasion, along with updated narration and ways viewers can help. The episode will re-air on August 27th-28th.

"Raw Travel offered valuable context to viewers when filming in Ukraine and the border areas of Russian-occupied Georgia in 2019," said Robert G. Rose, Executive Producer and Host of the series. "Given our past coverage of Russian aggression's consequences in both Georgia and Ukraine, we feel we can offer a unique perspective," Rose continued. "I think we can show a different, potentially more uplifting angle of this tragedy that may inspire people to help the many good folks and organizations helping Ukraine on the ground, long after the raw emotion of Russia's 2022 invasion has subsided, but the need persists."

The "Let Freedom Ring in Ukraine" effort has already begun in a limited capacity with on-air billboards and social media posts encouraging viewers to visit RawTravelGiveBack.com. The special web page is a constantly evolving, dedicated entry point for concerned viewers. There, they can get updates about Ukrainians featured in the show and donate directly to vetted organizations or buy specially designed Raw Travel "Let Freedom Ring in Ukraine" merchandise (shirts, mugs, glasses, etc.) benefitting the efforts of these organizations.

Raw Travel's milestone Season 10 begins September 19th, 2022. A trailer of Raw Travel's Let Freedom Ring episode can be viewed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nl88AHSCsGo

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture in a unique way. Each weekend the show is seen in 174 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe...). It can also be found on several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has been producing and distributing positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

ABOUT KEEP THE KIDS LEARNING AND CARE 4 UKRAINE

Joseph Nichols is a US Citizen and logistics expert that has lived and worked in Ukraine since 2014. He and other US Expatriates are raising money for medical supplies and medicines distributed to Internally Displaced People (IDPs – Ukrainians displaced within Ukraine). They are also purchasing computers, books, and supplies to set up learning centers in Lviv, Ukraine, for children that the conflict has displaced. They have established transport lines across the Ukrainian/Polish border into most areas of the country and have received donations of supplies, equipment, and medicines. They are also offering space on trucks to other aid groups. Visit https://gofund.me/13be73ab and https://gofund.me/06fa1840 for more information on Keep The Kids Learning and Care 4 Ukraine.

SOURCE AIM Tell-A-Vision Group