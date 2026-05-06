RAW TRAVEL'S SEASON 14 (2026-27) IS A "FIRM GO"

Renewals in 93% of U.S. Markets Secure Show's Legacy

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), producers of the nation's most-watched travel show on commercial TV, Raw Travel TV, announced that the series has been renewed in over 180 cities representing 93% of the United States giving it "firm go" status for Season 14 (2026-27). The show is expected to match its current clearance level of 188 markets and 97% of U.S. homes by its Season 14 premiere on September 19-20, 2026.

Season 14 will continue to leverage Raw Travel's extensive 200-episode library, which spans eleven seasons of original and evergreen content. Season 14 will now feature more recent content from Seasons 6 through 11, and the producers will be continuing to provide two weekly episodes for affiliates seeking hour-long blocks of the show or offer multiple runs.

While linear broadcast TV faces a general downward trend, Raw Travel has largely been able to buck the curve, consistently serving as a high-value addition to weekend news and sports lineups. In many major markets, the show has proven its ability to increase lead-in viewership and win competitive time slots across key demographics.

"Despite—or perhaps because of—the many issues facing our world today, the interest in international travel remains high," said Robert G. Rose, Executive Producer and Host of the series. "People are beginning to realize how we are all connected, regardless of geography. Whether it be war, climate change, or geopolitics, authentic, factual and journalistically sound storytelling is needed more than ever."

Rose emphasized the show's commitment to substance over status: "The travel genre remains underrepresented on U.S. TV and streaming, with most content focused on celebrity rather than travel. We will continue to champion independent travel journalism with travel as the star—not a celebrity. We will continue to look for the slivers of light in the sometimes woefully dark corners of the world, and promote empathetic, thoughtful, and authentic travel," Rose continued.

Since its 2013 debut, Raw Travel has been a pioneer in reporting on destinations before they became focal points of world history, such as Haiti, Cuba, Hong Kong, Hungary, or Ukraine. Throughout its history, the show has raised awareness and funds for numerous grassroots non-profits and non-governmental organizations. By promoting earth stewardship, sustainable and authentically real travel, Raw Travel has maintained its crown as the most-watched authentic travel show on commercial television.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure and lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series uniquely weaves eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) themes with underground music and authentic culture. Since 2013, the show has raised funds and highlighted dozens of non-profit organizations helping the unhoused, orphaned children, people with disabilities, displaced refugees, etc., as well as encouraging earth stewardship, sustainable living, and travel with a purpose.

Each weekend, the show is broadcast in 185 U.S. cities (representing 97% of US TV Households) on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe, etc.) as well as select streaming platforms. It can also be found on several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has produced and distributed positive and compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

ABOUT ROBERT G. ROSE

Robert G. Rose is an independent media entrepreneur and video and travel journalist. Over his career, he has filmed in challenging and politically sensitive locations, including Haiti, Cuba, China, and Vietnam (often undercover), as well as Colombia, Georgia (including Russian-occupied territories), Russia (2010), and Ukraine before and during Russia's full-scale invasion. In the summer of 2023, Rose spent a month filming in Ukraine, traveling with volunteers and interviewing soldiers and civilians, sometimes under threat of Russian strikes. That work became the documentary "My Summer in Ukraine," which has screened internationally and is available free on YouTube. A vocal advocate for Ukraine, Rose has met with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., spoken at screenings nationwide, and raised more than $100,000 for Ukraine-related grassroots organizations. He has visited Ukraine each summer since the full invasion in 2022 and plans to return in 2026. Visit RawTravelUkraine.com for more on Rose's Ukrainian advocacy.

SOURCE AIM TV GROUP