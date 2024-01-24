Rawan Abdelrazek Joins Treliant's Financial Crimes and Fraud Compliance Team as Managing Director, Bringing Distinguished Track Record in Compliance, Consulting, and Government Leadership

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial services industry, has named Rawan Abdelrazek as Managing Director with the firm's Financial Crimes and Fraud Solutions team. Her appointment reflects Treliant's commitment to blending a regulator's perspective with global, practitioner-based expertise to deliver unparalleled advice on all facets of a robust financial crimes program.

Rawan is an experienced financial services executive with extensive industry expertise in compliance program buildouts, remediation, strategic change, operational management, regulatory standards, and government leadership. She has a solid track record in compliance and designing programs that adhere to the Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) regulatory expectations globally.

Prior to joining Treliant, Rawan served as the COO and Interim BSA/AML Officer at Anchorage Digital Bank, the first digital asset bank federally chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and as the COO for Financial Crime Compliance at BlackRock. In these roles she was responsible for the building and managing these organizations' global financial crime compliance programs. Rawan has also served as interim CCO and a senior advisor to several blockchain and fintech startups along with spending several years as a consultant with Promontory and BlackRock's Financial Markets Advisory team. She began her career at the U.S. Department of Treasury, serving in various senior leadership roles, including Chief of Staff for TARP and as a Senior Advisor with the OCC.

"Rawan has tackled financial crime, risk, and compliance throughout her career, both in government and in industry, from many perspectives. Her insights will be embraced by our firm's clients as they continue to implement and maintain their commitments to ensuring regulatory compliance across the industry." said John Arvanitis, Senior Managing Director, Financial Crimes and Fraud Solutions. "Rawan's addition only enhances Treliant's reputation in the market as a leading firm providing exceptional advisory services to clients, across the global spectrum of AML requirements that seek to protect their organizations from financial crime and fraud risks."

"Financial services firms of all sizes are held to incredibly high BSA/AML regulatory standards and face significant regulatory challenges when non-compliance occurs. It is essential that regulated entities implement programs that are both robust and fit for purpose, always keeping an eye on technology, building efficiencies, and adapting to emerging risks," Rawan said. "In such a challenging regulatory environment, it's exciting to be part of a team that is committed to helping its clients achieve excellence in compliance."

