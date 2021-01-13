Rawlings® Announces New Partnership with Motion Analysis Company Blast Motion®

"Rawlings remains focused on product innovation and player advancement via the utilization of cutting-edge technology as seen with Blast Motion's strong lineup of performance analysis tools," said Kyle Murphy, business unit lead for Rawlings bats. "Rawlings' on-field authenticity coupled with Blast Motion's expertise with bio-mechanic metrics and analytics, will deliver a truly unique experience to elite athletes looking to improve their hitting skills and offensive performance."

"We're excited to partner with an iconic brand like Rawlings as they share our dedication to developing game-changing technology for their high-quality assortment of baseball and softball bats," said Michael Fitzpatrick, chief executive officer of Blast Motion. "Our partnership creates a one-stop-shop for athletes looking to maximize their ability at the plate by providing them with a top-performing bat along with the critical data and insights to improve their swing in both practice sessions and in-game while using it."

Rawlings' Mantra softball bat is the first bat in the industry engineered specifically to accommodate the Blast swing analyzer (sensor) and is approved for in-game use. The Blast solution combines Blast Motion's patented swing analysis technology with auto-edited video clips in an easy-to-use mobile app, providing real-time or remote coaching feedback designed for player development and collegiate recruiting.

The Rawlings Mantra bat and Blast Motion sensor will be available for purchase separately on each company's website, online at select retailers and in-stores beginning in mid-January 2021.

About Rawlings

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels.

Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.

Rawlings is the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball®, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA® and NAIA®. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com .

About Blast Motion

Based in Carlsbad, California, Blast Motion is an information company that provides motion analysis and performance insights. By intelligently combining the bio-mechanics of movement with sensor data, video capture technology, and cloud-based software services, Blast has redefined the way people coach, recruit, train, analyze, and improve their game. For additional information on Blast Motion, please visit www.Blastmotion.com.

