Rawlings® Named Official Equipment Manufacturer of Cosmic Baseball League

Iconic Baseball Brand to Provide Latest Lineup of Gear to Cosmic Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis Teams Beginning with '26 Season

ST. LOUIS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings®, the official baseball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball® and creator of the renowned Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, is proud to announce its partnership with the Cosmic Baseball League, baseball's first-ever glow-in-the-dark baseball experience. Beginning with the 2026 season, Rawlings will serve as the exclusive equipment partner for the Cosmic Baseball League on a multi-year agreement.

Launched in June 2024, the Cosmic Baseball League has captivated fans with black light games featuring glowing equipment, uniforms, and bases, transforming the ballpark into an electrifying event. Tickets are available exclusively through a lottery system, adding to the league's unique and exclusive atmosphere. This partnership covers premium product categories, including ball gloves, batting gloves, batting helmets, catcher's gear, wood and non-wood bats, player accessories, and bags. Rawlings also has the first opportunity to supply equipment for future teams joining the Cosmic Baseball League during the agreement term.

"At Rawlings, we're committed to innovation and elevating the game of baseball at every level," said Bryan Kaye, Director of Brand Engagement for Rawlings. "The Cosmic Baseball League is redefining what a night at the ballpark can be, and we're thrilled to provide the equipment that will help players shine, literally and figuratively, on this one-of-a-kind stage."

Rawlings' premium equipment, trusted by more professional athletes and leagues than any other brand, will be specially featured in the Cosmic Baseball League's glowing environment. This partnership defines Rawlings' dedication to quality, performance, and the spirit of fun that makes baseball America's pastime.

"The Cosmic Baseball League is all about creating unforgettable moments for fans and players alike," said Chris Martin, league owner and founder. "Partnering with Rawlings ensures our athletes have the very best equipment as they light up the field, both with their play and with their gear."

Rawlings will release Cosmic Baseball-themed retail collections for the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis in late 2026.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the official baseball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball®, the official baseball and softball of the NCAA® and the NAIA®, and now, the official glove of the Cosmic Baseball League®.

Rawlings acquired Easton Diamond Sports®, the official equipment supplier of Little League® Baseball and Softball, Team USA Softball®, and USSSA® Softball, in 2020. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com.

About the Cosmic Baseball League

The Cosmic Baseball League is the first-ever glow-in-the-dark baseball experience, featuring the Glow Mojis and the Chili Peppers. Games are played under black lights with glowing equipment and uniforms, creating a party-like atmosphere and a memorable show for fans. Tickets are available exclusively through a lottery system. For more information, please visit chilipeppersbaseball.com.

SOURCE Rawlings