Rawlings® to Release Book Chronicling the Evolution of Ball Gloves

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings®, the number one baseball brand worldwide, the official glove of Major League Baseball® and the creator of the renowned Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, today announced the upcoming release of the book 'The Finest in the Field®: A History of Baseball Through 50 Iconic Gloves', authored by award-winning writer and filmmaker Ed Wheatley, with a foreword by Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench. Published by Rizzoli, this oversized hardcover book brings baseball history to life through fifty gloves drawn from Rawlings' unmatched product portfolio and worn by some of the most influential MLB® players to ever play the game.

"This book reflects Rawlings' deep connection to the history of the game and celebrates the gloves that have epitomized defensive excellence through the years," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer for Rawlings. "Rawlings is grateful to play a role in each of these special stories, and to share them for the first time ever with baseball enthusiasts spanning multiple generations."

Gloves are the focal point of this richly illustrated collection of stories that highlights iconic moments, famous plays and the defensive greats that have defined America's pastime. Each glove is presented through detailed photography and paired with immersive essays that place the artifact within its historical context. Captivating imagery, period advertisements, and additional memorabilia further illuminate the era each glove represents.

"Within each glove, is a unique story - some more dramatic and some where the glove's role is more subtle, always remaining by each player's side," said Johnny Bench, Hall of Fame catcher. "As baseball looks forward to the next 150 years, the glove will remain a tool upon which many more memories will be built."

'The Finest in the Field®: a History of Baseball Through 50 Iconic Gloves' is available now for pre-order from your favorite/preferred book retailer. The book be available for purchase on Rawlings.com and in fine bookstores nationwide on March 24th.

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the official baseball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball® and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA® and the NAIA®. Rawlings acquired Easton Diamond Sports®, the official equipment supplier of Little League® Baseball and Softball, Team USA Softball®, and USSSA® Softball, in 2020. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com

Rizzoli New York joined such prestigious American institutions as Tiffany's, Saks, and Cartier when it first opened the Rizzoli Bookstore on Fifth Avenue in 1964. In the following years, its landmark building in New York became the center for the company's national expansion, adding new bookstores throughout the country and, a decade later, establishing an eminent publishing house renowned today for high-quality, illustrated books. Rizzoli New York began its publishing operation in 1974 and has become a leader in the fashion, interior design, culinary, art, architecture, and photography fields. Rizzoli Universe—formerly Universe Publishing—was added in 1990 and publishes books, decks, and calendars in a range of subjects including popular culture, art, photography, humor, gaming, cooking, craft, interior design, sports, music, entertainment, street culture, LGBTQIA, counterculture, and travel. Rizzoli produces its museum and exhibitions publishing under the imprint Rizzoli Electa, in collaboration with leading Italian book publisher and sister company Mondadori Electa. www.rizzoliusa.com

