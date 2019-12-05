Rawlings Named Official Glove Of Major League Baseball

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings, a time-honored name in Baseball and to generations of players at all levels throughout the world, will soon enjoy a title that celebrates the true essence of the brand itself – The Official Glove of Major League Baseball.

A new licensing agreement between Major League Baseball and Rawlings makes the brand an Official Glove partner in 2020 and provides them exclusive on-field rights beginning with the 2021 MLB Championship Season.

Rawlings has long supplied the Official Baseball and the Official Batting Helmet of MLB to all 30 Clubs. However, Rawlings' association with the game is just as closely associated with its baseball gloves and the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. Since its establishment in 1957, this award has honored "The Finest in the Field" in Major League Baseball, as voted by the managers and coaches across the league.

"Rawlings and baseball have been synonymous for well over a century, and the Rawlings glove has been and continues to be at the heart of our relationship with the game," said Mike Thompson, Rawlings Chief Marketing Officer. "The designation 'official glove' of Major League Baseball cements our ties with the best game and the best players in the world, while honoring the people behind the best baseball glove in the world."

Rawlings, established in 1887, is the No. 1 baseball brand globally for gloves, protective headwear and balls. More MLB players wear Rawlings gloves than all other brands combined, while more than 60 percent of the winners of the annual Rawlings Gold Glove award also use Rawlings gloves. The 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove winners included many of today's MLB All-Stars, such as Nolan Arenado, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and Francisco Lindor.

"Rawlings has long been a cornerstone of our game and a beloved brand that is respected by players and staff throughout Major League Baseball," said Denis Nolan, MLB Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Products. "Welcoming Rawlings as the Official Glove of MLB adds a new dimension to how Rawlings support our league, our current players and the next generation of stars who aspire to be the among the best in the world."

Rawlings is also the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball, the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA, and the official ball and helmet of hundreds of youth leagues around the world.

About Rawlings

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods in the United States. Since the company's inception in 1887, Rawlings' mission has always centered on enabling participation by developing and producing innovative, high-performance equipment and protective apparel for the professional, amateur and entrylevel player. By continuously developing technologically-enhanced products, Rawlings dominates the industry with innovative new products, enabling serious athletes to reach their full potential and achieve peak performance. With revolutionary industry and product innovations such as football shoulder pads (in 1901), lightweight protective apparel, and the S100 batting helmet line, Rawlings is the authentic and global authority on protecting athletes' bodies from headto-toe.

Rawlings' advisory players – from yesterday's heroes such as Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle, Stan Musial and Sadaharu Oh to today's stars of Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, Yadier Molina and Kris Bryant – embody these five core values through their play and dominance in all aspects of the game and their character and integrity off-the-field as well.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

SOURCE Rawlings