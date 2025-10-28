Rawlings® Presents Heart of Gold Award™ to Mattingly Charities for Outstanding Commitment to Underserved Youth

Iconic baseball brand honors Don Mattingly's charity with prestigious annual recognition

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings®, the official game ball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball® and creator of the renowned Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, is proud to present its annual Heart of Gold Award™ to Mattingly Charities, in recognition of their continued commitment to organizations that administer educational advancement, social development, and athletic programs for underserved youth in the Evansville community.

"At Rawlings, we believe that baseball's greatest impact happens off the field, when we use our platform to change lives and build stronger communities," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer at Rawlings. "It's our honor to recognize Mattingly Charities, led by Don and Lori Mattingly, whose leadership and generosity are giving kids opportunities to shape their own journeys. The Heart of Gold Award celebrates the spirit of giving back, and Mattingly Charities perfectly embodies that sentiment."

Mattingly Charities has awarded grants totaling over one million dollars to many different organizations, focusing on youth education, social development, and athletic programs for underserved communities. Through annual fundraisers, partnerships, and direct support, the charity's impact continues to grow, providing resources and opportunities for young people to thrive.

"Over my career, I was fortunate to win nine Gold Gloves, but to receive the Heart of Gold Award means something different and speaks to the heart of why I started Mattingly Charities," said Don Mattingly, founder of Mattingly Charities. "I started Mattingly Charities to give back to my hometown of Evansville and to provide underserved youth with the same opportunities we experienced. My wife Lori and I remain committed to supporting educational and athletic programs that help kids succeed and thrive."

Previous winners of the Rawlings Heart of Gold Award include:

2011: Tommy Lasorda (Prostate Cancer Foundation, Tommy Lasorda Jr. Memorial Foundation)

2012: Cal Ripken Jr. (Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation – Ripken Foundation)

2014: Albert Pujols (Pujols Family Foundation)

2015: Joe Torre (Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation)

2016: Ray Mirra (Children's Cancer & Blood Foundation)

2017: Derek Jeter (Turn 2 Foundation)

2019: Curtis Granderson (Curtis Granderson Foundation)

2023: Liam Hendriks (Hendriks Heros, Lymphoma Research Foundation)

2024: Aaron Judge (All Rise Foundation)

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the official baseball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball® and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA® and the NAIA®.

Rawlings acquired Easton Diamond Sports®, the official equipment supplier of Little League® Baseball and Softball, Team USA Softball®, and USSSA® Softball, in 2020. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.rawlings.com.

About Mattingly Charities

Mattingly Charities was founded in 2007 by Don Mattingly, with a mission to provide support to organizations that administer educational advancements, social developments, and athletic programs for underserved youth. Originally established in North Haven, CT, the organization moved to Evansville, IN in 2015 to deepen its impact in underserved communities. Through grants ranging from $1,000 to $40,000, annual fundraisers, and partnerships, Mattingly Charities has supported over 25 organizations, focusing on youth education, social development, and athletics. All proceeds from merchandise and fundraising events are reinvested to further its mission. For more information, visit www.mattinglycharities.org

