2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Winners Revealed

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the winners for the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners were unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition Baseball Tonight broadcast that aired on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 2, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Recognized as the best defensive players at their respective positions, this year's class of honorees includes 12 previous winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award and 8 first-time winners. Max Fried, Steven Kwan and Ian Happ have each earned their fourth Gold Glove, the most amongst this year's winners. Several teams had multiple winners: the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox in the American League; and the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs in the National League.

"Nearly 68 years after its creation, we're proud that the Rawlings Gold Glove Award continues to be recognized as the gold standard by which defense is measured," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. "We congratulate this year's Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners who not only lead in defensive statistics, but are also marked by unmatched heart, grit and determination."

To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff voted from a pool of qualified players in their league and could not vote for players from their own team. Additionally, Rawlings includes the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) as part of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which influences approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority.

To identify the utility award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings selected one utility winner from each league.

"SABR is proud to support the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards and help ensure the winners are quantifiably excellent," said Scott Bush, chief executive officer for SABR. "The 20 recipients continue to raise the bar for defensive performance, and we look forward to awarding the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award on November 7th."

Below is the complete listing of the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners from each league and the number of Rawlings Gold Glove Awards each player has won in his career:

AMERICAN LEAGUE:

Position Player Team Awards won P Max Fried New York Yankees 4 (2025, 2022, 2021, 2020) C Dillon Dingler Detroit Tigers 1 (2025) 1B Ty France Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays 1 (2025) 2B Marcus Semien Texas Rangers 2 (2025, 2021) 3B Maikel Garcia Kansas City Royals 1 (2025) SS Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City Royals 2 (2025, 2024) LF Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians 4 (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022) CF Ceddanne Rafaela Boston Red Sox 1 (2025) RF Wilyer Abreu Boston Red Sox 2 (2025, 2024) UT Mauricio Dubón Houston Astros 2 (2025, 2023)

NATIONAL LEAGUE:

Position Player Team Awards won P Logan Webb San Francisco Giants 1 (2025) C Patrick Bailey San Francisco Giants 2 (2025, 2024) 1B Matt Olson Atlanta Braves 3 (2025, 2019, 2018) 2B Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs 2 (2025, 2023) 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates/Cincinnati Reds 2 (2025, 2023) SS Masyn Winn St. Louis Cardinals 1 (2025) LF Ian Happ Chicago Cubs 4 (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs 1 (2025) RF Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres 2 (2025, 2023) UT Javier Sanoja Miami Marlins 1 (2025)

Fans can vote for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR at www.Rawlings.com now through Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 7.

