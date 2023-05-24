RayCare is interoperable with Varian TrueBeam

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is proud to announce that the oncology information system RayCare®* can connect to Varian TrueBeam® linear accelerators. This is the result of the interoperability agreement with Varian Medical Systems that was signed in 2020.

The ability to schedule radiation treatments and keep track of the treatment progress is a key functionality in an oncology information system (OIS). To support an integrated workflow, it is necessary for data to flow between the OIS and the treatment delivery system, in this case the Varian TrueBeam linear accelerators (linacs). This kind of bi-lateral connection is referred to as interoperability, and after an extensive program with joint development and testing, Varian has now certified that RayCare is interoperable with the TrueBeam platform. This applies to all linacs in the TrueBeam family: TrueBeam, TrueBeam STx, Edge and VitalBeam.

TrueBeam is Varian's most prevalent treatment delivery platform and has been installed in thousands of radiation therapy clinics in the world since its launch in 2010. It supports all treatment techniques and capabilities that are provided by so called c-arm linacs, including IMRT, VMAT and electrons with flexible beam energy selection and non-coplanar beam arrangements.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "As previously communicated, achieving interoperability between RayCare and TrueBeam has taken longer than originally planned. That said, we have learned a lot in the process, and we appreciate the dedication of the Varian engineering teams in this work. We expect that this will drastically increase the addressable market for RayCare, and we look forward to exploring additional potential areas of collaboration and interoperability with Varian products."

