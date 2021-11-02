Raydiant and DS Menu Join Forces to Increase Restaurant and Brick-and-Mortar Sales Through Dynamic, Eye-Catching Digital Menu Boards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and experience platform provider, Raydiant is expanding its app marketplace to include an exciting new integration with partner, DS Menu. The partnership brings their dynamic digital menu solutions to the Raydiant platform, giving businesses even more visually stunning display choices to boost brand awareness, improve sales and attract more customers.

The integration offers more than 1,000 of DS Menu's stunning visual and audio-visual templates, all created by professional designers. Templates can be displayed as is for turnkey digital menu boards or customized to the business's brand and aesthetic.

"We're always looking to add exciting tools to our app marketplace that help our brick-and-mortar customers improve their customer experience," Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat remarked. "DS Menu caught our attention because of the wide spectrum of unique and dynamic templates they offer, and their ability to provide easy, turnkey menu boards that can also be customized to fit our customer's needs and wants. And all this functionality is offered on an easy-to-use platform, just like ours. It was the perfect match, partnership-wise."

DS Menu CEO Probir Kumar Sarkar agreed with Marhamat's statement, adding: "We're pleased to partner with Raydiant, as both our brands focus on building better in-location experiences. High-visual digital menu boards are quickly taking the place of paper and chalk menu boards, and it's exciting to see how our platforms work together to attract customers and bring in more sales."

The DS Menu app can be accessed and managed right from the Raydiant dashboard. The system lets users create digital menu boards from custom templates, and apply them to one or more in-location screens, in one or multiple locations. Users can modify templates to fit their brand, adding logos and other branded content. They can also create and schedule menu playlists, setting the menu board to automatically transition to a new menu at a certain time — perfect for dayparting, happy hour and special menus. To learn more about this exciting new partnership, and to book a free demo, visit raydiant.com .

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

