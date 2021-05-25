Raydiant Announces Rapid International Expansion Into the Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The #1 in-location experience management platform, Raydiant, announces their latest partnerships with trustangle in Saudi Arabia and THAT Media Studio in Kuwait, furthering their global expansion throughout the Middle East. trustangle is a business and technology consulting firm that helps businesses excel through innovation and advanced technology and THAT Media Studio is a media and advertising company that specializes in design and video production services. Both organizations have seen a growing need for digital signage among their customers, selecting Raydiant as their sole solution provider.

Expanding Aggressively into MENA

In the age of mobile communication, social media and review sites, organizations around the globe are constantly looking for ways to create an experience that beats out the competition. Gone are the days of simple advertising and one off walk-ins. Now more than ever, it's critical for businesses to develop in-location experiences that are enjoyable, efficient and memorable using solutions like digital signage and touch screen kiosks. These tools are catchy to the eye, quick and easy to update ensuring information is always fresh, they provide entertainment for customers and they're the perfect way to convey any message in real-time.

The spread of digital experiences is taking off around the world. "The global digital signage market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.23 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028 owing to increasing demand from the end-use industries, which prominently include retail and healthcare."

"The need to improve the customer and employee experience is top of mind for organizations of all kinds and business consulting firms are looking to fill this need with a digital experience provider that is cost-effective, reliable, innovative and easy-to-use and they are turning to Raydiant because we check all of the boxes," says Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. "We are thrilled to be partnering with trustangle and THAT Media Studio and we can't wait to see what lies ahead as we continue our global expansion."

Raydiant has been on an aggressive, steady growth pattern, with partnerships popping up in several continents around the world including Africa, Australia and Europe. Raydiant's innovative approach to in-location experience management is quickly becoming the go-to signage and kiosk solution for businesses across the globe.

For more information, please visit https://raydiant.com

Media Contact:

Melissa McMillen

[email protected]

415-418-4006

SOURCE Raydiant, Inc.

Related Links

https://raydiant.com

