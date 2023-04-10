Raydiant Launches Task Management Feature on Employee Experience (EX) Platform to Better Engage Brick-and-Mortar Workers

The Task Management feature empowers brick-and-mortar businesses to streamline and manage workflows on one centralized platform. It also bolsters Raydiant's ongoing mission to create amazing experiences for multi-location brick-and-mortar businesses, frontline employees, and customers.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant , the industry-leading Experience OS for physical locations, launched the Task Management feature on their Employee Experience (EX) platform today. Along with other features such as Reward and Recognition, this new tool enhances how brick-and-mortar businesses interact with frontline employees by creating a command center for task management that boosts productivity, streamlines workflows, and ensures clear communication between employees and employers.

Task Management is included in the Employee Experience platform's Messaging and Communication capabilities. Task messages can be sent in the app's Huddle feed, a centralized newsfeed for employee messages. Up to 20 subtasks can be added to a Task message, and the sender can assign tasks to any combination of employees or teams. Employees can check off subtasks once they have been completed, and these updates can be viewed by task senders as well as other employees in real time. Visibility from both sides minimizes the potential for confusion and ensures tasks can be completed efficiently. Senders can also set up recurring task messages for processes that need to be repeated regularly. Automating repetitive procedures reduces the administrative burden on managers and business owners.

The Task Management feature will boost productivity, streamline workflows, ensure clear communication, and improve employee satisfaction and engagement. It is perfect for various businesses, including restaurants, retail stores, hospitality, and service providers. It is especially relevant for brick-and-mortar businesses that must manage multiple shifts of frontline workers whose schedules often change.

"We are excited to bring Task Management to our Employee Experience solution," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. "This addition to our platform offers our customers another way to engage their workers, streamline messaging to their employees, and improve the overall customer experience."

The Task Management feature is now available for all Employee Experience (EX) customers. For businesses interested in learning more about Task Management and Employee Experience (EX), visit Raydiant .

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the leading in-location Experience OS for the world's most renowned restaurants, retail, hospitality, banking, and brands. With Raydiant, franchise managers, IT, marketing, and communications executives can scale their brick-and-mortar operations more effectively, reduce anxiety from outdated technology oversight, and seamlessly create more engaging and personalized in-store experiences that keep customers buying more. Raydiant works with nearly 7,500 brands, from SMB to enterprise, including Johnson and Johnson, Nestlé, Unilever, The Estée Lauder Companies, Paradies Legerdiere, Red Bull, Chick-Fil-A, Sunglass Hut, and Wahlburgers. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $50 million from 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Mark Wahlberg Investments, Bloomberg Beta, Gaingels, Illuminate Ventures, Transmedia Capital, Ron Conway. To learn more, visit www.raydiant.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Helmstetler

650-720-8566

[email protected]

SOURCE Raydiant, Inc.