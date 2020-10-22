Raydiant Named Momentum Leader in G2 Fall 2020 Momentum Grid® Report for Digital Signage, Scores Top Ranking in all Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant , the digital signage and in-location experience provider, announced as "Momentum Leader" in the Fall 2020 G2 Grid report for Digital Signage. Raydiant received the highest scores in all three categories: momentum (98), satisfaction (86), and overall Momentum Grid® Score (90).

G2 Crowd Innovation Winner

"Our digital signage platform has seen rapid adoption as many organizations realize the benefits of in-store and virtual experiences," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. "Especially in the wake of the pandemic, we are seeing our technology become extremely valuable for brick-and-mortar retailers in creating seamless online and offline experiences that drive sales, reinforce their brand values, and ensure their message is communicated properly. We are honored to achieve this ranking and grateful to our customers everywhere who consistently recognize our dedication to innovation."

High-quality in-person engagements are more important than ever. This latest recognition from G2 not only demonstrates Raydiant's lead in the digital signage space, but comes at a time of significant market momentum for the company. Raydiant was also recently recognized as a visionary leader in the digital signage solutions space by 360Quadrants .

The Momentum Grid® scores are calculated by a proprietary G2 algorithm that factors in social, web, employee, and review data that G2 has deemed influential in a company's momentum. The ranking provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis. Badges are awarded to products with the top Momentum Grid® scores. Products included in the Momentum Grid® for Digital Signage have received a minimum of 10 reviews. There must also be at least a year of G2 data for the product to be included.

About Raydiant

Raydiant helps brick and mortar businesses create memorable in-store experiences by transforming their TVs into interactive digital signage that drive messaging, sales, and engagement. By simply plugging Raydiant's hardware into any TV, users have access to their full experience platform where they can create and manage their in-store experience from anywhere. Founded in April 2017 and formerly known as Mira, Raydiant is backed by technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

