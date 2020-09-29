Raydiant Partners with Zoom to Offer Businesses a Better Way to Virtually Connect with Teams and Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience platform provider Raydiant has partnered with Zoom, one of the world's most popular video conferencing companies, to provide next-level virtual communication for businesses and brick and mortars. Zoom is now available to Raydiant customers through their two most powerful communications tools: SecondScreen and Virtual Agent.

SecondScreen is the only business productivity tool that brings together video conferencing with on-screen content and KPIs. It's an always-on business portal and communications endpoint that combines video conferencing with internal communications and live on-screen data sharing. The platform allows Zoom users to create a more dynamic virtual experience, bringing multiple elements into one unified, well-organized screen that's separate from their main workstation.

Virtual Agent is an in-location, interactive virtual tool for brick and mortars that lets sales representatives connect with in-store customers for real-time, personalized customer service. It utilizes a TV or touch-enabled tablet where customers can interact face to face with representatives in different locations. This innovative technology improves the customer experience by offering live support geared to the customer's specific needs.

Raydiant designed both SecondScreen and Virtual Agent to be lightweight and easy to deploy. Users of either tool can choose between an all-in-one, pre-configured tablet hub or a plug-and-play version that connects to television screens via HDMI. Both versions allow Zoom users to set up a fully functional and interactive virtual meeting room in less than five minutes.

"This partnership is a huge win for businesses looking to connect more meaningfully with team members and customers in a virtual environment," said Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat. "Zoom has done an incredible job of anticipating the needs of the market, and we have always prided ourselves on creating better overall experiences for both businesses and customers. Together, we've created a seamless communication solution that will change the way we do business for the better."

