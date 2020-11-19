Raymond and its Solutions and Support Centers Express Gratitude in 2020

GREENE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, it was important for The Raymond Corporation to continue focusing on collaborative ways to show support to nonprofit and educational organizations while expressing gratitude to those who went above and beyond to help those in need. Raymond and its network of Solutions and Support Centers across North America supported numerous nonprofits and educational organizations, spanning a variety of needs and charitable causes.

At a corporate level, Raymond heard the appeals for protective equipment from healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Raymond's innovative engineering team and associates showcased their gratitude by 3D printing and assembling more than 2,500 face shields and distributed them to hospitals and emergency responders throughout Chenango and Broome counties in New York state.

"During this extraordinary year, Raymond and our network of Solutions and Support Centers knew how important it was to demonstrate our core company values of quality, reliability and service by supporting our greater communities," says Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president of Raymond. "We are humbled by all those who have gone the extra mile to help those in need. With heartfelt gratitude, we thank our associates who continue Raymond's mission of gratitude and giving."

Here are some distinctive examples of Raymond's authorized Solutions and Support Centers giving in 2020:

Berryhill School — Charlotte, North Carolina

Carolina Handling and its team of associates supported Berryhill School in Charlotte, North Carolina , by volunteering after hours to hand out food and supplies to families in need, as well as hosting a food drive in which enough snack items were donated to feed the entire school for a full week.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel

G.N. Johnston Equipment continues to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel in Ontario, Canada , to ensure Canada's children have the tools they need to stay healthy and reach their full potential through this needed organization and their wide range of mentoring programs.

Breast Cancer Awareness — Pink Pallet Truck Auction

Filling in the Blanks

Abel Womack donated a Raymond ® 8210 pallet truck to Filling in the Blanks, a nonprofit organization in Norwalk, Connecticut , that helps fight childhood hunger by providing children in need with meals on the weekends.

Food for the Soul

Malin donated a Raymond 8210 pallet jack to support food distribution at Food for the Soul, which feeds the hungry and cares for the most vulnerable throughout 15 counties across North Texas .

Holiday Turkey Donations

Inter Parish Ministry Food Pantry

Raymond Storage Concepts, Inc. supported the Inter Parish Ministry food pantry in Cincinnati , with a donation of a Raymond 8210 pallet truck to support growing needs and easily allow inventory to be moved within the facility during a time when it was needed the most.

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York

Pengate Handling Systems supported the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York when it needed rental trucks to support its growing needs. Pengate provided a Raymond 4250 counterbalanced truck and 8410 pallet truck at no cost.

RISE Foundation

Heubel Shaw continues to be a sponsor for the RISE Foundation, which supports the Memphis, Tennessee , community by providing financial literacy tools, workshops and resources to help families build assets and make better financial choices to enable them to accomplish specific goals and even to help start small businesses.

Raymond Solutions and Support Centers offer service and support across North America. As total intralogistics solutions providers, they provide a broad range of consulting, connected solutions, technologies, services, material handling equipment and more to support the ever-growing needs of the material handling industry.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

