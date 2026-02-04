RAYMOND ANNOUNCES 2 UNIVERSITIES AS 2026 FUNDING RECIPIENTS FOR UNIVERSITY RESEARCH PROGRAM

Recipients will focus their research on lithium-ion battery technology and remote real-time operation

GREENE, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raymond Corporation has selected two new research proposals from Syracuse University and the University of Toronto to be awarded funding through its University Research Program. After reviewing innovative research ideas covering a variety of technical topics from 36 proposals, Raymond has selected the following proposals from Syracuse University and the University of Toronto to receive financial support:

Development of a Novel, Multi-faced State-of-Charge Estimation Framework Tailored for Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries in Forklift Applications Proposal Author: Professor Quinn Qiao, Interim Associate Dean for Research, College of Engineering and Computer Science Site Director, NSF IUCRC Center for Solid-State Electric Power Storage (CEPS), Professor, Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Syracuse University

Streaming Dynamic Multi-Sensor Reconstruction for Teleoperation Proposal Author: Assistant Professor Igor Gilitschenski, Computer Science, University of Toronto



Through the University Research Program, professors and student researchers are encouraged to apply their engineering and technical research to discover cutting-edge solutions for the material handling industry. In doing so, the program helps drive the next generation of leaders in the supply chain, logistics and material handling industries, drawing synergies and collaboration between collegiate research and Raymond.

The University Research Program, now in its 10th year, has funded 20 projects from leading universities across North America, totaling more than $6 million in funding since 2016. The selected applicants are evaluated on several criteria, including their potential impact on the future of the material handling industry, project timeline and budget feasibility.

"Raymond's University Research Program reflects our steadfast dedication to advancing the next generation of material handling innovators, a commitment that underscores our leadership within the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry," said Brett Wood, president and CEO, Toyota Material Handling North America. "Our collaboration with academic institutions provides a vital platform for addressing contemporary industry challenges while fostering breakthroughs in technology and innovation that will shape the future of warehousing and distribution. The researchers from Syracuse University and the University of Toronto are poised to make significant contributions that will propel our mission and enhance material handling processes."

The University Research Program will begin accepting one-page concept papers for the 2027 program this summer, with applications due by the end of October.

To learn more about the University Research Program, including information on previously funded projects and how to apply, visit UniversityResearchProgram.com.

