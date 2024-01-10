RayNeo Announces Collaboration with Qualcomm and Applied Materials on AI-enabled AR Glasses

Collaboration to bring to market next-generation consumer-grade AI-enabled AR glasses built for all-day use

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo™, an industry leader in consumer-grade augmented reality (AR) innovation, today announced it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Applied Materials, Inc. to develop and bring to market a next generation of market-leading AR glasses. This collaboration brings together the expertise of industry leading technology providers to redefine the future of AR glasses.

RayNeo's AR glasses are set to break through the limits of today's AR products by focusing on delivering unparalleled image quality and AI features in an ergonomic form factor. Utilizing Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon® AR1 Gen 1 Platform and Applied Materials' lightweight full-color waveguides, combined with RayNeo's expertise in creating a comprehensive hardware and software ecosystem for consumer-grade AR products, the collaboration is designed to bring about leading-edge interactive AR experiences.

"The Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 is a purpose-built platform featuring amazing capabilities such as photo and video capture, support for binocular displays for hands-free notifications and directions, and on-device AI," says Said Bakadir, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This platform unlocks a new wave of AI glasses that is the perfect blend of technology in a sleek, stylish form factor."

"Applied is excited to collaborate with RayNeo and Qualcomm Technologies to help RayNeo deliver an unparalleled blend of image quality and minimalist form factor that cantransform how users perceive and interact with the digital world," said Dr. Paul Meissner, Vice President and GM of Applied Materials' Photonics Platforms Business in the Office of the CTO.

One of the key highlights of this collaboration is the focus on providing users with superior visual performance through AR experiences. Applied Materials' cutting-edge waveguide technology utilizes the company's leadership in materials engineering to provide the highest quality AR experiences. This takes AR glasses further towards the form of thin, lightweight, everyday eyewear, ushering in a significant leap in product design.

"AR glasses will be an exciting new AI platform for consumers, and this new generation of chipsets and optical waveguides are crucial for enabling the best AR experiences," said Howie Li, Founder and CEO of RayNeo. "Collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies and Applied Materials enables us to develop AI-powered AR glasses that deliver astonishingly realistic AR experiences to consumers worldwide."

To learn more about RayNeo and its products, please visit: https://www.rayneo.com/

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. 

About RayNeo

RayNeo™, incubated by TCL Electronics (1070.HK), is an industry leader in consumer-grade AR innovation, developing some of the world's most revolutionary AR consumer-grade hardware, software and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm and device manufacturing.

Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the world's first full-color MicroLED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning the "Best Connected Consumer Device" at MWC's Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) 2023 with NXTWEAR S, RayNeo also developed the innovation consumer XR wearable glasses, RayNeo Air 2, featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences with ultimate comfort.

