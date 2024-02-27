RayNeo X2 AR Glasses Debut Global Crowdfunding on Indiegogo with Early Bird Specials, Paving the Way for a New Era of Visible AI

The pioneering binocular full-color MicroLED optical waveguide AR glasses unleash capabilities of large language model AI with augmented reality enchantment.

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo™, an industry leader in consumer-grade augmented reality (AR) innovation, is launching the RayNeo X2 AR Glasses on Indiegogo for a global crowdfunding campaign. The groundbreaking AR glasses, powered by multimodal AI, will be on sale on from February 27th. Super Early Bird backers can enjoy a special price of USD 649 for a limited number of spots, marked down from the USD 899 RRP.

RayNeo X2 True AR Glasses

"The global launch of the RayNeo X2 is a pivotal moment in democranizing the 'AR + AI' fusion," said Howie Li, Founder and CEO of RayNeo. "These binocular full-color MicroLED AR glasses liberate AI from a tethered text-based virtual interface, infusing large language models with human-like senses and advanced spatial computing. We look forward to sharing this exciting technology with worldwide users, revolutionizing the synergy between AI and AR."

A Wearable, Visible, and Audible AI Companion

RayNeo X2 stands out as the world's first binocular full-color AR glasses with MicroLED optical waveguide technologies. The glasses' cutting-edge head-up displays project an AI assistant's 3D avatar directly into users' field of vision, seamlessly integrating AI into their real-world experiences. Powered by advanced multimodal large language models (LLMs), RayNeo X2's intuitive AI understands wearers' spoken inquiries, generates human-like responses, and functions as their daily intelligent companions. Talk with your everyday AI assistant like a friend and enjoy hands-free navigation of functions through voice prompts.

Advancing into the realm of spatial computing, the on-glass AI seamlessly engages with our visual, auditory, and sensory experiences. Equipped with a high-resolution 16-megapixel camera, precise microphones, and 6-degree-of-freedom (DoF) tracking, the device establishes an intimate connection with our surroundings. Through object recognition technology, it adeptly identifies visuals and items, transforming into an AI-powered encyclopedia, providing users with convenient access to a wealth of information in their daily lives.

RayNeo X2's AI ecosystem is backed by RayNeo AI Studio, a global-first AI platform tailored for AR glasses. This open-sourced platform supports multi-modal recognition and real-time online data sourcing, with compatibility with ChatGPT's action configuration. Users can effortlessly construct intelligent AI Agents using natural language, achieving intricate tasks like calorie recognition, product scouting, and wine scanning in a matter of minutes.

All-in-one True AR Glasses

The RayNeo X2 harnesses ground-breaking binocular full-color MicroLED AR display technologies, boasting a 16.7 million rich colors on transparent lenses. A cutting-edge 1,500 nits to-eye brightness allows for messages and visuals to be comfortably viewed both indoors and outdoors, even under strong sunlight.

Powered by the Snapdragon® XR2 Platform, these standalone AR glasses house voice-guided 3D navigation, real-time translation in up to eight languages, and a convenient head-up display. Stay informed with RayNeo X2, receiving alerts and notifications directly in your line of sight, eliminating the need to check your smartphone.

Robust simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) capabilities provide comprehensive AR experiences, encompassing face-tracking subtitles, 6DoF smart navigation, and a variety of innovative AR gaming options.

The 16-megapixel camera offers a first-person point-of-view for hands-free photo and video recording, allowing you to snap captivating scenes and precious moments on the go. With triple microphones and dual speakers, the RayNeo X2 supports crystal-clear voice calls and music playback. The "Whisper Mode" technology minimizes sound leakage, ensuring wearer privacy.

Interactions can be seamlessly carried out using the temple controls, voice prompts, and an intuitive ring for discreet maneuvering.

Availability

The RayNeo X2 global crowdfunding project, exclusively on Indiegogo, runs from February 27th, 2024. Early backers can enjoy a discounted Super Early Bird price at $649 for limited spots and an Early Bird price of $699, off the $899 Recommended Retailer Price (RRP).

Shipment of Indiegogo orders are expected to start in March.

About RayNeo

RayNeo™, incubated by TCL Electronics (1070.HK), is an industry leader in consumer-grade AR innovation, developing some of the world's most revolutionary AR consumer hardware, software and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm and device manufacturing.

Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the world's first full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning the "Best Connected Consumer Device" at MWC's Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) 2023 with NXTWEAR S, RayNeo also developed the innovation consumer XR wearable glasses, RayNeo Air 2, featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences with ultimate comfort.

SOURCE RayNeo