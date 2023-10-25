RayNeo Introduces Full-color 3D Display Smart Glasses Powered by Snapdragon AR1 at Snapdragon Summit 2023

The RayNeo X2 Lite smart glasses harness cutting-edge binocular full-color MicroLED displays, boasting exceptional visual qualities, smart AR features and an industry-leading ultra-light weight.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Platform, the smart glasses offer innovative AI-backed live translation, smart assistant, 3D navigation, and HD camera features.

The RayNeo X2 Lite is expected to be released in Q3 2024.

MAUI, Hawaii, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo™, an industry leader in consumer-grade augmented reality (AR) innovation, has announced the launch of RayNeo X2 Lite smart glasses, at Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Summit 2023 in Maui, Hawaii. As the world's first full-color 3D display smart glasses powered by the latest Snapdragon® AR1 Gen 1 Platform, the ultralight, standalone smart glasses serve high-quality AR experiences while weighing in at merely around 60 grams. With cutting-edge binocular full-color MicroLED 3D displays and comprehensive AI capabilities, RayNeo X2 Lite serves as your savvy all-in-one AR assistant, ready to be your companion wherever your journey takes you.

RayNeo X2 Lite

"The RayNeo X2 Lite represents a significant step forward for consumer AR wearables, as it's designed to elevate the 'on-the-go' AR experience for users, going beyond innovation breakthroughs," said Howie Li, Founder and CEO of RayNeo. "It stands as a testament to our deepening collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies in a collective commitment to advancing the accessibility of AR and shaping the future of spatial computing."

"We're delighted to have our newest purpose-built Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Platform in the RayNeo X2 Lite," said Said Bakadir, senior director of XR product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "With the power of the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform, the smart glasses bridge the gap between technology and lifestyle, bringing AR closer to everyone's daily life."

Next-generation Full-color 3D Smart Glasses

The RayNeo X2 Lite are the world's first full-color 3D display smart glasses featuring the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Platform. What sets the glasses apart is their remarkable ability to achieve exceptional binocular full-color AR head-up display while maintaining a trailblazing lightweight body, weighing in at just around 60 grams.

Leveraging cutting-edge MicroLED optical waveguide display technology, the RayNeo X2 Lite delivers crispy and luminous 3D visuals over slim, transparent lenses. Boasting an industry-leading field of view (FOV) spanning 30°, the glasses generate vivid and seamless digital overlays in the real world. Users can effortlessly stay connected with essential notifications and application alerts – all within an actual field of vision – without the need for constant smartphone checking. An impressive to-eye brightness of up to 1,500 nits provides unparalleled adaptability for users in various lighting conditions, be it indoors or outdoors, even under intense sunlight.

Your Ultimate Smart AI Companion

The Snapdragon's latest AR1 Gen 1 Platform, which packs powerful AI and blazing fast connectivity, is the first dedicated platform designed for the next-generation lightweight smart glasses. With the power of Snapdragon, RayNeo X2 Lite transforms into your indispensable daily assistant, intuitively enhancing your daily explorations wherever you roam. Say goodbye to the constant need for physical tapping on smart glasses – now, a simple wake-up call to the on-glass AI assistant can help you navigate the app menu and make selections through voice prompts. What's more, smart AI travel recommendations help you efficiently navigate rush hours and assist you in planning ahead for upcoming schedules.

AI-empowered real-time translation augments your language fluency as suggested responses are provided in the local language you're conversing in. This, in addition to live captions gracefully hovering in front of your eyes, fosters more authentic, natural face-to-face interactions. Accurate 3D mapping precisely tracks your orientation, guiding you smoothly with intuitive motion arrows. Capture vibrant photos and videos instantly, hands-free, with the high-definition camera inserts all with just a single snap, and from a first-person perspective.

Ultralight and Slim: Where Innovation Meets Style

The RayNeo X2 Lite exemplifies impeccable lightweight design in the industry, radically redefining what's achievable in the realm of standalone smart-glasses devices. Weighing just approximately 60 grams, it stands as one of the lightest binocular full-color 3D smart glasses – in a sleek, minimal, and aesthetic profile designed with modern tech enthusiasts in mind, delivering handy elegance as an everyday accessory. Aerospace-grade, skin-friendly materials, compact ergonomics, and cushion-like adjustable nosepads ensure unparalleled comfort for prolonged periods of wear.

With its sleek and pocket-friendly design, the smart glasses serve as an ideal companion for tech-savvy business professionals, frequent jet-setters, and adventurous travelers. The RayNeo X2 Lite sets a new benchmark for defining excellence in human-centered, portable AR wearables.

Availability:

The RayNeo X2 Lite is expected to be released in Q3 2024. Market availability details are to be announced at a later date.

To learn more about the RayNeo X2 Lite and other RayNeo products, please visit: https://www.rayneo.com/

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About RayNeo

RayNeo™, incubated by TCL Electronics (1070.HK), is an industry leader in consumer-grade AR innovation, developing some of the world's most revolutionary AR consumer hardware, software, and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm, and device manufacturing.

Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the world's first full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning the "Best Connected Consumer Device" at MWC's Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) 2023 with NXTWEAR S, RayNeo also developed the innovative consumer XR wearable glasses, RayNeo Air 2, featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences with ultimate comfort.

SOURCE RayNeo