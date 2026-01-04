RayNeo Unveils World's First eSIM-Enabled AR Glasses for CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo, a leading global consumer-grade AR brand, today announced it has secured a new round of funding. The investment was joined by Unicom Innovation Capital, a subsidiary of China Unicom, and the investment arms of China Mobile (CM Beijing Fund and CM Shanghai Fund). This move marks the first strategic entry of China's major telecommunications operators into the smart glasses sector, signaling that AR devices are now officially within the strategic purview of national communications infrastructure.

Why should the next device be a phone?

Concurrently, RayNeo previewed its groundbreaking prototype, the RayNeo X3 Pro – Project eSIM, set to debut at CES 2026. As the world's first consumer AR glasses concept with integrated eSIM and 4G connectivity, it embodies a bold vision for a fully untethered spatial computing future.

Strategic Funding: Operator Alliance to Catalyze Mass-Market Adoption

The strategic investment from China Mobile and China Unicom represents far more than capital. It signifies a powerful synergy poised to accelerate the AR industry's transition from early adoption to mainstream scale.

Validating the Next Mainstream Platform: The move by China's telecom leaders delivers a clear industry verdict: AR smart glasses are the definitive candidate for the post-smartphone era. Their investment provides not just financial backing but unparalleled market credibility.

Unlocking the Mass-Market Flywheel: Operators bring a massive, ready-to-scale distribution engine. Their nationwide retail networks and hundreds of millions of subscribers can introduce AR to vastly broader consumer segments. Proven service models like "device-with-plan" subscriptions could dramatically lower the trial barrier, acting as a key catalyst for widespread adoption.

Deep Ecosystem Synergy: Beyond channels, operators provide critical resources in eSIM management, 5G-Advanced networks, and content partnerships. This collaboration will fuel RayNeo's product development, enabling tighter integration of communication capabilities and cloud services, as exemplified by the X3 Pro – Project eSIM prototype.

RayNeo X3 Pro – Project eSIM: Unveiling a Truly Standalone AR Experience

The RayNeo X3 Pro – Project eSIM is not merely an iteration but a dedicated exploration of the hardware frontier for spatial computing. Its core innovation—embedded eSIM (4G) connectivity—aims to liberate the device from smartphone dependency and redefine the potential of wearable intelligence.

Redefining Independence: A Complete Communication Device: The concept features a world-first standalone eSIM (4G) system. By integrating a camera, display, and cellular networking directly into the frames, it evolves into a complete, independent communication terminal. It allows users to leave their phones behind during activities like running or driving, enabling direct calling and connectivity—a fundamental step toward establishing AR glasses as a primary device.

Native 4G connectivity unlocks a new paradigm of instant, cloud-powered functionality. It enables seamless experiences such as streaming online music and accessing real-time translation across 14 languages directly on the glasses. Furthermore, it ensures memories are instantly secured: photos and videos sync to the cloud the moment they are captured via the built-in network, guaranteeing data safety and accessibility even when users are away from their phones.

This prototype underscores RayNeo's commitment to evolving AR glasses from a smartphone accessory into an independent, all-scenario personal computing center.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is the global leader in consumer Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, dedicated to transforming everyday life for one billion people. As the Official Worldwide Olympic Partner in the AR glasses category, the company represents the forefront of immersive technology. Its product portfolio features the AI-enhanced, full-color display X Series and the portable, large-screen Air Series, designed for versatility and high-quality viewing. According to Counterpoint Research, RayNeo dominated the global AR glasses market in Q3 2025, capturing a 24% market share and securing the top position worldwide.

