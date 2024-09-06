RayNeo Lights Up IFA 2024 with Its Next-Gen AR Innovations

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo™, a pioneer in consumer Augmented Reality (AR) technology, unveils its latest breakthroughs at IFA 2024. Its Latest RayNeo Air 2s XR Glasses delivers an unparalleled entertainment experience with its immersive and comfortable giant-screen visuals. On the other hand, the AI-enhanced AR Glasses RayNeo X2 AR Glasses elevate users' daily interactions through innovative AI capabilities, including voice-guided navigation, real-time translation, and accurate face tracking.

RayNeo has made a significant global impact since its establishment, expanding its reach to key international markets such as North America, Japan, and Europe. The brand's momentum was further confirmed during this year's Amazon Prime Day, where RayNeo achieved a remarkable 658% increase in sales. This extraordinary leap in order is a clear indication of RayNeo's strong market presence and its relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional products.

RayNeo Air 2s: Dive into Unparalleled Audio-Visual Immersion

The RayNeo Air 2s, launched on August 15, 2024, has made a significant leap in AR technology with notable improvements in audio, visual display, and ergonomics. It quickly rose to the top of the market, earning the title of No.1 Best Seller in Video Display Glasses on Amazon, reflecting the strong consumer support and appreciation for RayNeo's pioneering innovations.

The RayNeo Air 2s elevates audio with its groundbreaking Push-Push Quad-Speaker system, offering a 400% volume boost for rich, concert-quality sound. With Whisper Mode 2.0 and noise-cancelling tech, it provides a private listening experience without external disruption. Visually, it impresses with a 201" SONY micro OLED display, delivering vibrant colours and sharp clarity, enhanced by a 100% improvement in edge-to-edge definition—ideal for detailed tasks. Designed for comfort, the 9-point FlexiFit ensures a secure fit for all-day use, with a soft layer for added comfort.

The glasses can be paired with the JoyDock , the first-of-its-kind, versatile accessory tailored-made for the Nintendo Switch. This pairing revolutionizes portable gaming, converting the Switch into a personal, high-definition entertainment hub. With JoyDock, gamers can indulge in an unparalleled, immersive gaming experience, accessible at any location.

Furthermore, RayNeo Air 2s is compatible with Pocket TV, equipped with a long-lasting 6,500mAh battery for over 5 hours of video playback. Coupled with Google TV's vast library, which boasts over 700,000 movies, TV shows, and live channels from more than 10,000 apps, the RayNeo Air 2s delivers a tailored, mobile streaming experience that's as versatile as it is captivating.

RayNeo X2：Elevate Daily Life with AI-Powered Innovations

The RayNeo X2, showcased alongside the Air 2s, is the world's first binocular full-colour AR glasses with MicroLED optical waveguide technology. It projects a 3D AI assistant for intuitive voice interaction, powered by advanced language models, and features a 16MP camera, precise microphones, and 6-DoF tracking for real-time object recognition. The RayNeo X2's vibrant 16.7 million colour display and 1,500 nits brightness ensure visibility in any lighting condition. Running on the Snapdragon® XR2 Platform, it offers standalone capabilities such as 3D navigation, multi-language translation, and alerts in the user's line of sight. The SLAM technology enriches AR experiences with face-tracking subtitles and smart navigation, while the camera and audio system facilitate hands-free recording and private voice calls. So far, the RayNeo X2 has indeed left an indelible impression at prestigious international trade shows like CES and MWC, racking up recognition from top-tier organizations, including the coveted "Best of CES" honour.

Engaging Global Communities

Experience the convergence of innovation and interaction at IFA 2024, where RayNeo's presence transcends a mere display of our latest AR breakthroughs. It's an exclusive opportunity to engage with our team's industry experts, media professionals, and a diverse array of global customers. Be a part of the conversation that defines the future of AR with RayNeo at the TCL IFA Booth. Mark your calendars for an enlightening encounter:

Date: September 6-10, 2024

September 6-10, 2024 Location: Hall 21A, Messedamm Berlin, Germany

About RayNeo

RayNeo™, incubated by TCL Electronics (1070.HK), is an industry leader in consumer-grade AR innovation, developing some of the world's most revolutionary AR consumer hardware, software and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm and device manufacturing.

Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the world's first full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning the "Best Connected Consumer Device" at MWC's Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) 2023 with NXTWEAR S, RayNeo also developed the innovation consumer XR wearable glasses, RayNeo Air 2, featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences with ultimate comfort.

