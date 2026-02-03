DENVER, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raynmaker , the market-leading AI-native autonomous sales platform, announced today that Allan Parker, OAM , has joined the company as Senior Advisor. Parker will further Raynmaker's understanding of information-empowered human conversation and decision-making to ensure its AI agents support clearer, more trustworthy human-like conversations that help customers make confident decisions.

Raynmaker Appoints Globally Renowned Neuroscientist and Forensic Linguist Allan Parker as Senior Advisor to Advance RaynBrain™ Agentic AI Technology

Respected globally for his contributions to the fields of micro-behavioral neuroscience and forensic linguistics, Parker brings over four decades of experience applying behavioral science to high-stakes communication, negotiation and organizational transformation. Parker is the Managing Director of Peak Performance Development and serves as an Adjunct Professor, recognized for his contributions to negotiation and dispute resolution. He is also co-author of the best-selling book Switch on Your Brain and a recipient of the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his contributions to business and dispute resolution. His appointment strengthens the company's mission to deliver deeper, evidence-based insights into how people think, decide, and act in complex conversations.

"We are excited to welcome Allan to our team," says Joe Gagnon , CEO and Co-Founder of Raynmaker. "His addition will significantly strengthen our industry position as we pioneer the new category of AI-enabled autonomous selling. Allan's specialized knowledge in neurobehavioral science, forensic linguistics, and negotiation is vital for integrating autonomy and advanced cognition into our RaynBrain. His expertise ensures the platform operates in a highly human-like manner, capable of navigating complex calls, overcoming objections, and successfully closing sales, while continuously learning and adapting in real time."

Parker's appointment underscores Raynmaker's commitment to building intentional, ethical AI that elevates human connection at scale. His work will help systematize information-empowered, non-manipulative conversation design inside RaynBrain™, strengthening trust, transparency and decision-quality in every customer interaction.

RaynBrain™ is the proprietary technology foundation which leverages decades' worth of sales data and expertise with always-on AI agents who handle calls, scheduling, and payments, unlocking unlimited sales potential for small and medium-sized businesses. Built around the belief that conversation is the most natural form of human interaction, its agents help SMBs convert leads through high-quality dialogue that is brand-customized, consistent, and measurable.

In his advisory role, Parker will help Raynmaker deepen its understanding of how people interpret information, make decisions, and respond under pressure. These insights will inform RaynBrain™ and its underlying language systems, allowing Raynmaker to continue transforming and improving the entire sales process.

"As neuroscience continues to deepen our understanding of collective decision-making, goal achieving, and lowering of human reactivity, alongside AI as it is advancing at an ever increasing pace, exploring how these two domains come together in customer experiences is new science in the making," says Parker. "I'm honored to join the Raynmaker team as a Senior Advisor to explore at such a pivotal moment and excited about what we can discover and create together."

The appointment strengthens Raynmaker's leadership bench as the company continues to differentiate in a crowded sales AI market where trust and conversation quality are table stakes, and end-to-end execution is the lasting competitive advantage.

To learn more about Raynmaker or to schedule a demo, please visit raynmaker.ai.

About Raynmaker

Raynmaker is an AI-native autonomous sales platform purpose-built for small and medium-sized businesses, giving owners the agency to operate with confidence and the freedom to grow through always-on, end-to-end execution. Rooted in real-world SMB sales expertise, Raynmaker believes conversation is the most natural form of human interaction and a non-deterministic, complex process rather than a scripted workflow. Powered by its proprietary RaynBrain™ technology, Raynmaker delivers customized AI agents that handle customer conversations, scheduling, and payments 24/7 in a lifelike, brand-aware voice. Raynmaker is built on three foundational elements: AI voice technology for natural interactions, an orchestration layer that coordinates channels, business logic, calendars, and payments for reliable execution, and recursive learning that continuously improves outcomes over time. Designed for trust and clarity, Raynmaker supports information-empowered, non-manipulative conversations that help customers make confident decisions while helping SMBs scale without sacrificing human connection.

