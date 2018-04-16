RaySearch and IBA to Demonstrate First Online Adaptive Proton Workflow at ESTRO

The comprehensive demonstration will feature the oncology information system RayCare* and the treatment planning system RayStation from RaySearch, in combination with IBA's adaPT Treatment Suite, composed of the adaPT Insight imaging platform and adaPT Deliver for treatment delivery.

In an online adaptive workflow, daily cone beam images are taken and matched to the planning CT for a particular patient. Based on the daily images, an updated treatment plan can be automatically suggested to the care team at the time of a treatment session. A plan adaptation that takes the patient's current situation into account can thus be made before treatment delivery starts. This workflow benefits patients by allowing for more accurate treatments and faster plan adaptation.

Frederic Genin, Head of Product Management at IBA, says: "The combination of IBA's most advanced cone beam imaging solutions and RaySearch's treatment planning and oncology information systems will enable our future clinical partners to make online adaptive proton therapy a reality. We are very excited to see how these advanced capabilities will benefit patients around the world."

Björn Hårdemark, Deputy CEO of RaySearch, says: "The treatment planning technologies necessary for adaptive re-planning have long been available in RayStation, and the introduction of RayCare added the workflow components for offline adaptive treatments. Online adaptive treatment demands a tight integration of the delivery systems, and the strategic alliance between IBA and RaySearch makes this possible. This successful integration clearly shows the strength of a collaborative approach."

The live demonstration of the first online adaptive proton therapy workflow will take place at the IBA booth, #1400, during the ESTRO Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain, 20–24 April 2018.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA's proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

About RayCare

RayCare represents the future of OIS technology, developed from the ground up by RaySearch to support the complex logistical challenges of modern, large-scale radiation therapy centers. RayCare will integrate the high-performance radiation therapy algorithms available in RayStation with advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy.

About RayStation

RayStation integrates all RaySearch's advanced treatment planning solutions into a flexible treatment planning system. It combines unique features such as multi-criteria optimization tools with full support for 4D adaptive radiation therapy. It also includes functionality such as RaySearch's market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization and highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. The system is built on the latest software architecture and features a graphical user interface with state-of-the-art usability.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation treatment planning system to clinics all over the world and distributes products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. The company has now launched the next-generation oncology information system, RayCare, which comprises a new product area for RaySearch. RaySearch's software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

