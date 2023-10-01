RaySearch deepens collaboration with P-Cure

01 Oct, 2023, 22:48 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce its expanded collaboration with P-Cure, aiming at enhancing the workflow efficiency of P-Cure's proton therapy system through integration with RaySearch's systems RayStation®* and RayCare®*.

The expanded collaboration will enable users of the P-Cure proton therapy system to use RayStation and RayCare in a seamlessly integrated environment. The P-Cure system is a gantry-less seated proton system, designed to fit within linac vaults, that has recently been cleared by the FDA. It is used clinically by the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem - the only proton facility in the Middle East - to treat CNS, head and neck, thoracic and pancreatic malignancies.

The partnership is an organic continuation of the existing relationship between the companies that has already resulted in integration of RayStation in a study conducted at the P-Cure clinical development center, operated clinically by Hadassah Medical Center.

The partnership will enable users of the P-Cure proton therapy system to also utilize the automation and workflow support provided by RayCare, as well as the features for adaptive radiation therapy in the RaySearch systems.

Dr. Michael Marash, CEO of P-Cure, says: "Our partnership with RaySearch, the world leader in treatment planning, will play an important role in our pioneering efforts to bring the benefits of proton therapy to help a far larger world-wide patient body. I am happy that we have now taken our partnership to the next level and I believe our technologies have great potential together."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are proud to work with a company that is ushering in a new era of proton therapy. P-Cure is a pioneer in the development of upright radiation therapy, and the ability to provide a proton system in a regular linac room has great potential to expand proton therapy."

