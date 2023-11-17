RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report January 1 - September 30, 2023

RaySearch Laboratories

17 Nov, 2023, 02:01 ET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

THIRD QUARTER (JULY - SEPTEMBER 2023)

  • Order intake SEK 240.7 M (219.1)
  • Net sales SEK 252.9 M (210.9)
  • Operating profit SEK 28.6 M (12.0)
  • Profit after tax SEK 21.6 M (10.1)
  • Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 0.63 (0.29)
  • Cash flow SEK 63.5 M (-48.0)
  • Order backlog SEK 1,966.3 M (1,715.2) at the end of the period

NINE MONTHS (JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2023)

  • Order intake SEK 686.5 M (704.1)
  • Net sales SEK 722.5 M (579.3)
  • Operating profit SEK 70.5 M (22.0)
  • Profit after tax SEK 50.0 M (9.6)
  • Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 1.46 (0.28)
  • Cash flow SEK 144.7 M (4.0)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

  • University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands purchased Micro-RayStation for pre-clinical research.
  • RayCare in clinical use with CyberKnife at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) in Switzerland.
  • RaySearch and MedAustron expand their partnership through a new strategic research agreement.
  • Henrik Bergentoft leaves the position as CFO. Annika Blondeau Henriksson has been appointed interim CFO.
  • RaySearch's business partner IBA has placed an order for RayStation and RayCare for installation at CRO National Cancer Institute (C.R.O.) in Aviano, Italy.
  • Baptist Health Lexington in the US has placed an order for RayStation to two of its major centers.
  • Oregon Health & Science University in the US has placed an order for RayStation.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

  • RaySearch has received an order from Israel-based P-Cure and is deepening its collaboration focusing on advanced proton therapy solutions.
  • The Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland has placed an order for RayStation.
  • The Mass General Cancer Center in the US has placed an order and thereby plans to expand its use of RayStation to proton treatment planning.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Johan Löf, CEO, +46 (0)8 510 530 00, [email protected] 

Annika Blondeau Henriksson, interim CFO,  +46 (0)8 510 530 00, [email protected] 

The information contained in this interim report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on November 17, 2023 at 7:45 a.m. CET.

WEBCAST

CEO Johan Löf and interim CFO Annika Blondeau Henriksson will present RaySearch's interim report for January - September 2023 at a webcast to be held in English on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00-10:30 a.m. CET.

Link to webcast: RaySearch Q3 2023

You can also join the webcast by phone:

Sweden +46 (0) 8 505 100 31
UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3877750/2437036.pdf

RaySearch Interim report Q3 2023 Final

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

