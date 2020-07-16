RaySearch Laboratories to support the TAE Life Science Alphabeam™ System, advancing Boron Neutron Capture Therapy

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Life Sciences (TLS), a biological-targeting radiation therapy company developing next-generation boron neutron capture therapy solutions (BNCT) for hard-to-treat cancers, has announced an agreement with RaySearch Laboratories for Raystation support of the TLS Alphabeam™ System. The Alphabeam System is a highly targeted, efficient treatment program, treating patients in fewer sessions, without the typical side effects of radiation treatments. Raystation provides support for BNCT through optimized treatment plan creation and dosage.

Under the terms of the agreement, RayStation will work in conjunction with TAE Life Sciences' proprietary dose calculation software, which can be installed in a clinical environment and configured in a single or multi-room BNCT center. Treatment planning system RayStation supports BNCT treatment with tools enabling contouring, image importing, reporting, plan creation and evaluation, as well as support for defining BNCT-specific models for the relative biological effectiveness.

Unlike conventional radiotherapy and even more advanced particle therapy such as the proton and carbon ion, BNCT is a combination treatment that uses the biological targeting precision of boron-10, which acts as a homing beacon and the activation by a neutron source. When the boron-containing cells are irradiated by epithermal neutrons, the combination releases a highly localized therapeutic dose that destroys cancer on a cell-by-cell basis with minimal damage to healthy tissues. BNCT minimizes the need for physical targeting accuracy and complex tumor motion management procedures. Instead, the therapy targets cancer cells biologically by the boron-carrying drugs that preferentially target tumor tissue as well as undetected microscopic cancer cells.

Importantly, during a time when the clinic and hospital space is at a premium, the increased accuracy offered by biological targeting means that BNCT requires only one or two treatments. Conventional radiotherapy requires fractionated treatments to offset side effects.

Bruce Bauer, CEO, TAE Life Sciences, says: "The new era of accelerator-based BNCT offers a highly promising therapy for hard-to-treat cancers, both in effectiveness and reduced treatment time. We are excited to partner with RaySearch in the integration of RayStation-NCT with our compact AlphaBeam system. Our partnership will help accelerate the commercialization of hospital-based BNCT and greatly benefit clinicians and cancer patients globally."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "BNCT is gaining ground as an option for certain types of tumor and we are keen to support partner companies operating in this field of radiation therapy. I am pleased to share the news of our partnership with TAE Life Sciences to advance cancer treatment."

TLS recently announced a $30M Initial B Round Phase funding, which will speed the development of novel proprietary boron-10 target drugs at the same time that it hones its neutron beam accelerator technology for BNCT. TLS is the only company to focus on the parallel development of new boron-10 drugs and a neutron accelerator system, a combination aimed at difficult-to-treat cancers.

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences (TLS) is a privately-held biotechnology company committed to developing a new biologically-targeted radiation therapy based on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). TLS is developing the next generation targeted boron drugs and low-energy accelerator-based neutron source – optimized for an in-hospital BNCT program that can one day treat patients with the most aggressive and recurrent cancers. We have assembled a world-class, cross-functional team of clinicians, radiation oncologists, physicists, and other researchers to enable us to bring our technology to cancer patients who need it most. TLS's drug and device are currently in development and have not been approved for sale. TLS recently announced More information about TAE Life Sciences is available at www.taelifesciences.com

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets worldwide its treatment planning system RayStation and next-generation oncology information system RayCare. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

The drugs and machine being developed by TAE Life Sciences is currently for investigational use only and has not been approved for sale or commercial use.

