TAE Life Sciences Welcomes Dr. Deepak "Dee" Khuntia to Its Board of Directors

As an authority in radiation oncology, Dr. Khuntia joining the board of directors validates BNCT and the work TAE Life Sciences is doing to make it a mainstay of modern cancer care

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Life Sciences, a pioneer in advancing Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) for cancer treatment, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Deepak "Dee" Khuntia, M.D., FASTRO, to its esteemed Board of Directors. Dr. Khuntia brings unparalleled expertise and invaluable insights to the board, further strengthening TAE Life Sciences' position as a pioneer in the field of radiation oncology.

As Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at Varian, a Siemens Healthineers Company, Dr. Khuntia has been instrumental in revolutionizing cancer treatment and advancing cardiac radiosurgery technologies worldwide. With a distinguished career spanning decades, Dr. Khuntia has established himself as one of the foremost authorities in radiation oncology, particularly in the treatment of brain tumors, head and neck cancer, and lung cancer.

"Dr. Deepak Khuntia brings unparalleled expertise and leadership in the field of radiation oncology, with an emphasis on many of the same types of cancers we're targeting with BNCT," said Rob Hill, CEO of TAE Life Sciences. "I'm confident that he'll prove invaluable as we continue to innovate and develop groundbreaking cancer treatment solutions. Dr. Khuntia's presence on our board further validates our commitment to revolutionizing radiation oncology and driving mainstream adoption of BNCT as a treatment modality."

Dr. Khuntia expressed his excitement about joining TAE Life Sciences' board, stating, "I believe in the promising future of Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) and its potential to transform the landscape of radiation oncology. I look forward to working closely with the board and management team to drive advancements in cancer care and improve patient outcomes."

With Dr. Khuntia's appointment, TAE Life Sciences continues to attract top talent and solidify its position as a leader in the development of innovative cancer treatment solutions. The company remains committed to its mission of providing hope and healing to patients worldwide through BNCT's precise cancer-targeting capabilities.

For more information about TAE Life Sciences, Alphabeam, and the company's proprietary boronated BNCT drugs, please visit www.taelifesciences.com .

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences is a privately held biotechnology company committed to developing a new biologically targeted radiation therapy based on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). TAE Life Sciences is the only company developing the next-generation targeted boron drugs and low-energy accelerator-based neutron system optimized for an in-hospital BNCT program that delivers cancer-killing radiation with cellular-level precision to treat patients with aggressive and refractory cancers. TAE Life Sciences' Alphabeam™ BNCT system and proprietary boronated drugs are still in the investigational stage, and not available commercially. More information about TAE Life Sciences is available at www.taelifesciences.com .

Press Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

949-346-1984

[email protected]

SOURCE TAE Life Sciences