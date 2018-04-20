RaySearch Partners With Heidelberg University Hospital on RayCare OIS

Heidelberg University Hospital is a world-leader in clinical practice and advanced research in areas such as carbon ion and helium ion beam therapy and is working to establish the city of Heidelberg as a leading center for research.

The innovative RayCare OIS is designed to support comprehensive cancer care. It integrates seamlessly with the RayStation® treatment planning system. But that's just the start – RayCare will connect all the oncology disciplines, enabling users to fluidly coordinate tasks and ensure optimal use of resources.

Over subsequent releases*, RayCare will evolve into a machine learning OIS with unique capabilities to coordinate oncology tasks, supporting comprehensive cancer care organized around each patient's needs. This goal reflects the fact that many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, driving the need for combined workflows for radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery.

Professor Jürgen Debus at Heidelburg University Hospital says: "We are proud to be integrated into the development process of RayCare. RayCare will improve workflow and quality into radiation oncology significantly."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "The city of Heidelberg constitutes an extraordinary environment for innovation. In the field of oncology specifically, Heidelberg is home to the Heidelberg University, the University Hospital, the Ion Beam Therapy Center and even the German Cancer Research Center. Taken together, these institutions cover everything from basic research to translational research and clinical excellence. The first mission statement of RaySearch was to bring scientific advancements faster to the clinical world. We have since built a strong organization for research and development and brought two major software systems to clinics, RayStation and RayCare. The Heidelberg University Hospital and its affiliated sites are ideal partners to continue this development with, and I am proud that they have chosen to work with RaySearch to take comprehensive cancer care to the next level."

About Heidelberg University Hospital

Heidelberg University is the oldest university in Germany; its first medical lectures were held here in 1388. Today, Heidelberg University Hospital is one of the largest and most prestigious medical centers in Europe, with a reputation based on excellent patient care, research and teaching. Heidelberg University Hospital offers inpatients and outpatients an innovative and effective diagnosis and therapy for all complex diseases. Modern buildings with state-of-the-art equipment delivers medical care to the highest international standards. The proximity and interlinking of the specialist departments benefit the patient, with interdisciplinary cooperation ensuring optimal treatment.

About RayCare

RayCare represents the future of OIS technology, developed from the ground up by RaySearch to support the complex logistical challenges of modern, large-scale radiation therapy centers. RayCare will integrate the high-performance radiation therapy algorithms available in RayStation with advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation® treatment planning system to clinics all over the world and distributes products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. The company has now launched the next-generation oncology information system, RayCare™, which comprises a new product area for RaySearch. RaySearch's software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since November 2003.

To learn more about RaySearch, go to: www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, President and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510-530-00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raysearch-partners-with-heidelberg-university-hospital-on-raycare-ois,c2500912

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/2500912/825924.pdf Press release (PDF) http://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/hit-cision-linkedin-002,c2392072 HIT-Cision LinkedIn 002

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raysearch-partners-with-heidelberg-university-hospital-on-raycare-ois-300633607.html

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Related Links

http://www.raysearchlabs.com

