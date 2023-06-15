RaySearch signs agreement with Shinva for large order in China

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce an agreement with the Chinese radiation therapy machine manufacturer Shinva. Shinva has placed an order for 15 RayPlan®* systems which they will sell to customers in China.

RaySearch has over a number of years been delivering RayStation to Shinva, which Shinva has sold together with their linear accelerators in China. The new order of 15 RayPlan systems that Shinva now has purchased will be sold in the same way.

Gery Zhao, General Manager, Shinva, says: "I am delighted about our cooperation with RaySearch and am confident that this partnership will pave the way for success in the Chinese market. At Shinva, we are committed to taking advantage of the new market opportunities in the upcoming year."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "This order from Shinva is indicative of the strong position that Shinva has in the Chinese market. We appreciate the partnership with Shinva and that they, and their customers in China, choose RayPlan as their treatment planning system. The Chinese market has great potential for the future, and we look forward to a continued strong collaboration with Shinva."

The order value is approximately MSEK 10.5, excluding service contract.

