RaySearch signs agreement with Shinva for large order in China

News provided by

RaySearch Laboratories

15 Jun, 2023, 04:02 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce an agreement with the Chinese radiation therapy machine manufacturer Shinva. Shinva has placed an order for 15 RayPlan®* systems which they will sell to customers in China.

RaySearch has over a number of years been delivering RayStation to Shinva, which Shinva has sold together with their linear accelerators in China. The new order of 15 RayPlan systems that Shinva now has purchased will be sold in the same way.

Gery Zhao, General Manager, Shinva, says: "I am delighted about our cooperation with RaySearch and am confident that this partnership will pave the way for success in the Chinese market. At Shinva, we are committed to taking advantage of the new market opportunities in the upcoming year."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "This order from Shinva is indicative of the strong position that Shinva has in the Chinese market. We appreciate the partnership with Shinva and that they, and their customers in China, choose RayPlan as their treatment planning system. The Chinese market has great potential for the future, and we look forward to a continued strong collaboration with Shinva."

The order value is approximately MSEK 10.5, excluding service contract.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Also from this source

RaySearch signs agreement with B dot Medical for development of advanced software solutions for proton therapy

RaySearch to exhibit the latest software innovations for particle therapy and BNCT at PTCOG 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.