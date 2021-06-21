RaySearch Signs Extensive Agreements With a Clinic in Switzerland Including an Order For RayCare and the First Order For RayIntelligence

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces an extension of its relationship with Centre hospitalier universitaire vaudois (CHUV) in Lausanne, Switzerland, which will include orders for RayStation®* RayCare®* and RayIntelligence®.

CHUV has been a RayStation customer since 2017 and included in the order is additional RayStation functionality for automated treatment planning and segmentation using machine learning techniques and support for CyberKnife® planning. CHUV will become one of the first centers to adopt RayStation's planning functionality for the Accuray CyberKnife® treatment delivery system.

The center will also fully replace its existing oncology information system with RayCare to coordinate and optimize its workflows and treatment management.

In addition, CHUV will be the first center to purchase RayIntelligence, the innovative cloud-based oncology analytics system launched in December 2020. The system simplifies data integration and supports analysis of patient and treatment populations, research activities and workflows.

Going forward, CHUV will conduct all major radiation oncology activities including treatment planning, record and verify, workflow management and data analytics exclusively with RaySearch software.

RaySearch and CHUV will also work togheter on various dimensions of treatment optimization, operational efficiency including optimal machine utilization and the new treatment technique FLASH radiotherapy. CHUV has pioneered the development of this new technique which makes it possible to deliver the required dose to the patient in a few sessions each lasting a few seconds, rather than in conventional treatments requiring multiple sessions of several minutes.

Prof. Jean Bourhis, CHUV says: "The collaboration between RaySearch and CHUV is entering in a very promising phase, setting up at CHUV a single integrated software platform, connecting all our radiation oncology activities and combining a highly efficient digital workflow management, along with innovative artificial intelligence tools for contouring and dosimetry. We expect to markedly improve the global efficiency, along with increasing the quality and safety of our radiation oncology treatments".

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are very pleased to extend our relationship with CHUV, a world-class center with a focus on using advanced technology to benefit patients. By expanding the existing RayStation installation to a complete suite of RaySearch products at CHUV, we will be able to support an optimization of operational efficiency, improve treatment quality and through RayIntelligence capture all data for improved decision making and further personalize treatments".

The combined order value is 1,8 M EURO excluding service agreement.

About CHUV

Centre hospitalier universitaire vaudois is, together with Geneva, Bern, Basel and Zurich one of the five university hospitals in Switzerland. With its 16 clinical and medico-technical departments and their numerous services, the CHUV is renowned for its academic achievements in health care, research, and teaching. The CHUV is also a well-known center of medical education and research thanks to its collaboration with the Faculty of Biology and Medicine of the University of Lausanne and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL). Together, these institutions form a vast campus in the Lake Geneva region.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation® treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand®, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information: www.raysearchlabs.com .

About RayStation

RayStation® is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

About RayCare

The RayCare® oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation® and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation, and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the future of cancer care.

About RayIntelligence

Data-driven oncology represents a new era in healthcare. RayIntelligence® is an innovative cloud-based oncology analytics system that gives meaning to data, empowering cancer centers to reach new levels of personalized care through insights based on clinical data.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com



