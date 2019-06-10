RaySearch to Exhibit the Latest News for Particle Therapy at PTCOG 58

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch will exhibit at the PTCOG 58 congress in Manchester, UK, during 12-15 June. The latest particle news in the treatment planning system RayStation® and the latest updates in the next generation oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®* will be on show. Attendees are welcome to visit RaySearch at booth #6. Book a demo today at www.raysearchlabs.com.

Key proton and particle news in RayStation

RaySearch is a proud world leader in particle therapy planning and workflow software, with well received features in RayStation. RayStation is selected by 52 particle radiotherapy clinics in the world spread over 18 countries, and the number is increasing.

RayStation's celebrated proton features on display at PTCOG 58 will include our Monte Carlo dose engine for computation and optimization with or without apertures, our pioneering 4D-robust optimization, robust evaluation workspace and interplay evaluation. Proton features in coming releases of RayStation will also be demonstrated, such as support for ocular anatomy modelling and planning.

New in RayStation is the support for boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT)*. BNCT planning in RayStation is developed together with Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Neutron Therapeutics, Inc.

Functionalities for carbon ion PBS* planning include fast dose computation on GPU, robust optimization, RBE dose optimization using the local effect model (LEM) and mikrodosimetric kinetic model (MKM), dose tracking and adaptive re-planning tools. These features will also be demonstrated. MKM is a new feature that will be included in the coming release of RayStation 9A*.

RayCare News

RayCare has been in clinical use over a year now and has been the sole OIS at Provision CARES Proton Therapy Center in Nashville since its opening in July 2018. The development pace is going forward rapidly, and new versions of RayCare and RayStation is now being released twice a year*.

The latest innovations in RayCare will also be on show at PTCOG 58. That includes advanced workflow features and improved task management, such as introducing order management connected to workflows and the integrated planning workflow support for RayStation.

Other features on show will include the built-in PACS system, which supports automation of imaging workflows, and the control room client for radiation therapy treatment management.

Lunch symposium: Advancing Radiation Therapy Through Software Innovation

On Friday 14 June, 11:45-12:45, RaySearch will hold a lunch symposium focusing on advancing radiation therapy through software innovation. Location: Charter 1. Moderator will be Marc Mlyn, President of RaySearch Americas Inc.

11:45 - 11:55 Welcome by the moderator

Moderator Marc Mlyn, RaySearch Americas, Inc., New York, USA.

11:55 - 12:15 Comprehensive cancer care including particle radiotherapy

Prof. Dr. Dr. Jürgen Debus, deputy managing director, medical director NCT Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany

12:15 - 12:35 RayCare integration with a proton therapy clinic: The Provision experience

Marc Blakey, director medical physics, Provision CARES Proton Therapy Nashville, Nashville, USA

12:35-12:45 Questions and answers

Scientific contributions

Oral presentations:

Thursday 13 June, 09:00 – 10.30

First report on validation of a Monte Carlo LET dose engine in a commercial treatment planning system - Dirk Wagenaar , Linh Tran, Arturs Meijers, David Bolst, Benjamin James, Erik Traneus, Marc-Jan van Goethem, Johannes Langendijk, Anatoly Rozenfeld, Stefan Both (in collaboration with University Medical Center Groningen and University of Wollongong).

Thursday 13 June, 09:00 – 10.30

Evaluation of a calibration and correction algorithm for cone beam computed tomography image-based proton dose calculation - Rasmus Nilsson , Sebastian Andersson, Erik Traneus

Saturday 15 June, 08:30 – 10:00

Introducing a "Dirty Dose" based optimization objective function to control linear energy transfer in targets and critical structures - Erik Traneus and Jakob Öden

Besides the oral presentations, several posters and e-posters will be presented.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)70-661-05-59

peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raysearch-to-exhibit-the-latest-news-for-particle-therapy-at-ptcog-58,c2837165

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/2837165/1060213.pdf PDF https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/ptcog58-pr,c2639152 PTCOG58 PR

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories