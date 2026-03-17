RaySecur Advances $1.5M NSF-Funded AI Program for Terahertz Threat Detection with Launch of Digital Platform

Release of digital ecosystem coincides with the final phase of a National Science Foundation program to develop AI models for hidden threat and contraband detection using RaySecur's proprietary real-time terahertz imaging datasets

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySecur, the leader in real-time 4D T-ray (terahertz) security detection systems, today announced progress in a $1.5 million National Science Foundation (NSF) development program to create the world's first AI-based threat detection models trained on proprietary real-time terahertz video datasets

The program culminates in the launch of the RaySecur Digital Ecosystem Platform, a connected IoT fleet management and threat intelligence system designed to enhance contraband and concealed threat detection across the company's global network of deployed MailSecur terahertz imaging systems.

As organizations face increasingly sophisticated threats delivered through routine channels such as mail and sealed materials, the platform enables enterprise and government customers to aggregate insights across distributed security endpoints—enhancing image analysis, accelerating operational workflows, and providing real-time visibility into emerging threat patterns.

"With some enterprise customers now deploying close to 100 MailSecur systems across their organizations, we have a unique opportunity to leverage real-time T-ray imaging data from our proprietary hardware network to generate actionable threat intelligence" added Alex Sappok, Ph.D., CEO of RaySecur. "This launch marks the first step in our broader digital ecosystem to unlock advanced analytics, enhance detection, and integrate incident response and reporting that help organizations mitigate physical risk on a single platform."

The RaySecur Digital Ecosystem Platform features:

Enterprise fleet visibility - Real-time monitoring across the entire MailSecur® fleet.

- Real-time monitoring across the entire MailSecur® fleet. Automated screening workflows - Streamlined screening, incident reporting, and evidence documentation and management.

- Streamlined screening, incident reporting, and evidence documentation and management. Continuous AI model improvement - Ongoing enhancement of concealed threat and contraband detection using proprietary terahertz data.

- Ongoing enhancement of concealed threat and contraband detection using proprietary terahertz data. Multimodal intelligence analysis - Fusion of terahertz and visual data to flag high-risk items.

- Fusion of terahertz and visual data to flag high-risk items. Network-wide threat visibility - Real-time insight into emerging contraband and threat patterns.

Where to See RaySecur This Spring

RaySecur will showcase these advancements at several leading security and public safety forums this spring:

ISC West — Las Vegas – Speaking and Exhibiting at booth #9129

Session - David Hale, Chuck Randolph, and Scott Hooper will present:

"Gaps in Conventional Protective Intelligence Approaches – Physical Security Risks and How to Mitigate Them."

RX Illicit Drug Summit — Nashville – Speaking and Exhibiting

Session - Alex Sappok, Ph.D., CEO of RaySecur, will present:

"The Next Phase of the Crisis – When Smuggling Goes Invisible."

RaySecur will also participate in the National Postal Forum and the National Facilities Management & Technology (NFMT) Show in Charlotte later this spring to reinforce its growing engagement with government and critical infrastructure markets.

About RaySecur®

RaySecur, the leader in real-time 4D, T-ray security imaging, is revolutionizing concealed threat and contraband detection with MailSecur®. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, corrections facilities, and heads of state, MailSecur® provides live video of contents inside sealed objects—without opening them—to quickly detect contraband and other hidden threats. MailSecur empowers operators to detect hidden dangers while ensuring the safety of staff and facilities.

Designated by the Department of Homeland Security under the Safety Act, MailSecur offers unparalleled reliability and support, including 24/7 assistance from former military and law enforcement professionals. For more information, visit www.RaySecur.com.

Press Contact

RaySecur Media: [email protected]

SOURCE RaySecur Inc.