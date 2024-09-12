RaySecur launches MailSecur MS400 T-ray screening system to detect smaller & more dangerous concealed threats

New Advanced Real-time Imaging System Meets Growing Physical Mail Security Needs of Corporations and Government Agencies

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RaySecur, the leading provider of T-ray security imaging technology, announces the launch of the MailSecur MS400 T-ray security screening system to combat the evolving threats posed by smaller, increasingly dangerous, and difficult-to-detect substances being sent through physical mail to government agencies, corporations, and high-profile individuals. The MS400 is the world's first commercial terahertz (T-ray) security imaging system operating at 400 GHz offering real-time 3-D video imaging with even higher resolution to detect the smallest threats such as white powders, liquids, and chemically-laced papers that are sealed inside mail and often evade conventional detection. The system is sustainable and safe as it does not generate harmful radiation like X-ray machines.

Physical mail remains a large and often overlooked security vulnerability for a broad range of organizations across both public and private sectors. Small mail items that can be sent anonymously via curbside drop-boxes present the greatest threat, with increasingly deadly and toxic substances such as fentanyl being used along with other white powders. The MailSecur screening system can detect all nine chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives (CBRNE) dangerous substances listed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as potential mail threats. T-ray imaging is also inherently safe and 10X lighter and smaller than comparable X-ray systems which generate harmful radiation and only provide 2-D images. The MS400 allows users to "see inside" sealed mail items in real-time to reveal concealed contents, enhancing both operator safety and delivering high-resolution detection capabilities.

"RaySecur pioneered T-ray security screening technology with the MailSecur 300, the world's first commercial-scale T-ray desktop scanners designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under the SAFETY Act, with hundreds of systems deployed across the globe," says Alex Sappok, PhD, CEO of RaySecur. "The launch of the MailSecur MS400 continues to push the boundaries of T-ray technology to deliver unparalleled real-time imaging at 400 GHz in both portable and desktop systems, making it easier than ever to detect concealed threats and contraband."

Physical mail threats also happen outside of the mailroom. The MS400 T-ray imaging system is also available in a mobile configuration with an included battery pack for cordless screening in a wide range of settings. Many organizations across the private and public sectors lack the modern hardware to keep up with these physical threats. High-resolution imaging of concealed items is now possible with the MS400 enabling existing staff to quickly and safely scan incoming mail and packages for potential threats with the same level of effort as using a copy machine or document scanner.

All MailSecur MS400 systems are delivered with service packages providing customers with 24 x 365 remote support, onsite training, risk assessments, and threat intelligence. RaySecur's in-house security advisory team is comprised of former military explosives experts, former law enforcement narcotics detectives, and former USPIS dangerous mail inspectors.

About RaySecur:

RaySecur®, Inc ., the leader in real-time 3D, T-ray security imaging, is revolutionizing concealed threat detection with MailSecur® . Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and heads of state trust RaySecur to keep them safe from hidden threats. MailSecur is the first desktop T-ray screening system designated by the DHS under the Safety Act. RaySecur and MailSecur are RaySecur, Inc. trademarks. For more information, visit www.RaySecur.com .

