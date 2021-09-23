RaySecur Raises $13M to Accelerate Market Adoption of Its Groundbreaking Mail and Package Threat Detection Platform Used by Four of the Largest US Companies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySecur ™, a revolutionary security imaging company with the world's first DHS Safety Act-designated millimeter wave (mmWave) mailroom scanner, remote analysis, and threat detection solutions, announced today $13M in Series A funding led by Outsiders Fund that will accelerate market adoption of its patented mmWave imaging technology and amplify growth within the mail and package security sector. Other key investors in the funding round include JCI Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Johnson Controls, One Way Ventures, Yu Galaxy, Launchpad Venture Group, and Dreamit Ventures.

Mail and package scanning, while vitally important to the security of governments, corporations, institutions, and individuals alike, remains a highly underserved and oft-overlooked sector.

In the last three years, on average, more than 10 dangerous mail or package incidents per day were responded to by either the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). In addition, according to a 2019 survey of mailroom and security professionals, over one in three of organizations surveyed reported detecting at least one mail threat in the past year. AstraZeneca's Covid Vaccine Plant, Subway Sandwiches Corporate Headquarters, and Dr. Anthony Fauci have all been victims of dangerous mail threats over the past 16 months, in addition to mail bombs in the Netherlands and Germany. Even false positives can lead to shutdowns and evacuations that can cost the affected entity millions of dollars.

RaySecur's flagship imaging product, MailSecur ™, is a desktop-sized 3D scanner that intercepts and detects mailroom threats. It is the first mail scanner to receive Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) under the DHS Safety Act. Unlike X-rays, which emit harmful radiation and require safety inspections and trained operators, MailSecur uses safe mmWaves. It requires no special training and is 300x more sensitive than X-ray at detecting powders or liquids, which comprise most mailroom security threats. Each scanner is connected to a RaySecur private wireless network with direct one-touch remote access to trained military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) professionals that can immediately assist MailSecur users as they work to resolve a threat.

"RaySecur is a company with a truly unique product. Their mmWave scanners help companies and individuals safely and rapidly scan packages and parcels in real-time to detect and neutralize potential threats," said Austin McChord, partner at Outsiders Fund. "Their unique form factor and low pricing will expand the market and surely save lives. I am incredibly proud to add them to the Outsiders Fund portfolio."

"As the leading provider of smart, healthy and sustainable building solutions, we seek to deploy and partner with the best and most effective solutions to help our customers stay protected," said Rain Cui, Senior Director of JCI Ventures. "MailSecur provides a safe, non-invasive imaging technology and, integrated with products such as our C•CURE security management platform, addresses security threats from mail as they enter the premises and ultimately helps enable safer and more secure buildings."

The Series A proceeds will also help RaySecur expand its mail screening-as-a-service solutions enabled by MailSecur including AI threat detection and EODSecurTM. EODSecur provides users with 24/7 access to some of the world's leading former military threat experts who can remotely connect to MailSecur scanners anywhere in the world and assist customers in evaluating potential threats in real-time.

"We appreciate the support of our investors in further developing and deploying our disruptive imaging technology to address the biggest gaps in physical security," said Alex Sappok, Ph.D., CEO of RaySecur. "MailSecur is already used by some of the world's largest Fortune 500 companies and government entities, and this funding allows us to significantly accelerate expansion of our solutions to all sites across the enterprise, not just a select few."

About RaySecur

RaySecur™ is revolutionizing security imaging with the world's first DHS Safety Act-designated millimeter wave scanners and remote analysis and threat detection solutions. RaySecur's flagship product, MailSecur™, is a desktop-sized scanner used by leading Fortune 500 companies, heads of state, and government agencies to detect mail-borne threats. RaySecur and MailSecur are trademarks of RaySecur, Inc. For more information on RaySecur and MailSecur, visit www.RaySecur.com.

