RaySecur Receives SAFETY Act Designation Renewal from Department of Homeland Security

Real-time 3-D T-ray Imaging System Meets Growing Physical Mail Security Needs of Executives & Corporations

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySecur®, the leading provider of T-ray security imaging technology, today announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has renewed its SAFETY Act Designation for another four years. This renewal designates MailSecur®, RaySecur's desktop T-ray mail screening system, as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) under the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act (SAFETY Act) of 2002.

The renewal underscores the proven effectiveness of RaySecur's MailSecur® technology, which utilizes real-time 3D T-ray imaging operating at 400 GHz to detect mail-borne threats such as powders, liquids, and other hidden dangers that are becoming increasingly smaller and more dangerous. The SAFETY Act Designation offers critical liability protections to organizations utilizing RaySecur's technology to safeguard their operations against mail-borne attacks, ensuring they can deploy cutting-edge security solutions with confidence. The system is sustainable and safe as it does not generate harmful radiation like X-ray machines.

Addressing Rising Executive Threats

The tragic attack on the CEO of UnitedHealthcare has cast a spotlight on the increasing risks faced by executives and the vulnerabilities that come with their high-profile roles. Unsecured mail and deliveries remain one of the most overlooked yet most exploited entry points for physical threats targeting executives. These threats are evolving, with attackers leveraging sophisticated methods to deliver harmful substances, explosives, and other dangerous materials directly to key decision-makers.

RaySecur's MailSecur® technology provides an essential layer of protection by enabling organizations to proactively detect concealed threats in real-time before they reach their intended targets. As executive safety becomes an ever-growing concern, MailSecur® is being used today by security teams for G8 world leaders, Fortune 500 companies, and leading sports teams, among others, to protect these highly visible individuals and organizations.

"Receiving the SAFETY Act renewal is a testament to the importance of MailSecur® in mitigating these critical security risks," said Alex Sappok, Ph.D. CEO of RaySecur. "Bolstering corporate and executive security is now more important than ever, and mail security is often the first line of defense. This renewal not only validates the trust our customers place in us but also reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, life-saving technology."

About the SAFETY Act

Enacted as part of the Homeland Security Act of 2002, the SAFETY Act provides liability protections to manufacturers and sellers of Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technologies (QATTs). By encouraging the development and deployment of innovative solutions, the SAFETY Act ensures organizations can implement cutting-edge security measures without the risk of excessive litigation.

The SAFETY Act Designation reflects RaySecur's continued leadership in anti-terrorism technology and its commitment to public safety. SAFETY Act Designated status is reserved for technologies that have undergone rigorous evaluation by DHS's Office of SAFETY Act Implementation within the Science and Technology Directorate.

Why This Matters

With more than 1,000 technologies approved under the SAFETY Act, RaySecur remains among a prestigious group of innovators trusted to protect the public. This renewal solidifies RaySecur's leadership in mail security and anti-terrorism solutions, ensuring that high-risk industries, government agencies, and enterprises can confidently adopt MailSecur® to mitigate evolving threats.

For more information about RaySecur and its SAFETY Act Designation, visit www.raysecur.com .

About RaySecur:

RaySecur®, Inc., the leader in real-time 3D, T-ray security imaging, is revolutionizing concealed threat detection with MailSecur® Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and heads of state trust RaySecur to keep them safe from hidden threats. MailSecur is the first desktop T-ray screening system designated by the DHS under the Safety Act. RaySecur and MailSecur are RaySecur, Inc. trademarks. For more information, visit www.RaySecur.com .

