Raytheon's KuRFS and Coyote detect and defeat UAS targets during U.S. Army summer test period

News provided by

RTX

25 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

RTX's counter-UAS solutions continue to prove effective against evolving enemy drones

YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX business, successfully demonstrated the capabilities of the Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defense System, or LIDS, during the U.S. Army's annual summer test period. Joining U.S. Army officials were representatives from a number of international allied ground forces who attended to witness the test events firsthand.

Continue Reading
Building on similar success at the Army’s 2021 and 2022 summer test periods, KuRFS and Coyote proved effective again this year, meeting all test requirements against high-speed, maneuvering targets.
Building on similar success at the Army’s 2021 and 2022 summer test periods, KuRFS and Coyote proved effective again this year, meeting all test requirements against high-speed, maneuvering targets.
Raytheon’s Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor, known as KuRFS, and the Coyote® family of effectors provide the essential detect and defeat capabilities of LIDS, the Army’s go-to counter-drone solution.
Raytheon’s Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor, known as KuRFS, and the Coyote® family of effectors provide the essential detect and defeat capabilities of LIDS, the Army’s go-to counter-drone solution.

Raytheon's Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor, known as KuRFS, and the Coyote® family of effectors provide the essential detect and defeat capabilities of LIDS, the Army's go-to counter-drone solution.

Building on similar success at the Army's 2021 and 2022 summer test periods, KuRFS and Coyote proved effective again this year, meeting all test requirements against high-speed, maneuvering targets.

"This marks another milestone in the proven track record of success and performance of our counter-UAS capabilities," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "As the threat of unmanned systems continues to grow, the performance and reliability of a complete C-UAS system is critical – and we remain committed to the continuous improvement of these systems to provide our customers with an effective solution to stay ahead of the threat."

The persistent, 360-degree KuRFS radar excelled in a stress test successfully detecting and tracking a complex swarm of more than 30 unmanned aircraft vehicles. Coyote defeated several targets, singles and swarms, demonstrating reduced engagement timelines to defeat multiple threats. The tests validated the recent hardware and software enhancements made to both systems, to optimize capability and performance.

International interest in the systems is high, with several allied countries requesting information and briefings. The U.S. Army is currently bolstering its counter-drone defenses with LIDS, awarding Raytheon an October 2022 contract to equip two Army divisions with LIDS, followed by a contract for an additional quantity of fixed site and mobile LIDS systems awarded earlier this year to further support the U.S. Army's Central Command. A third contract was recently awarded, intended to equip a third Army division.

Raytheon has developed the enabling technologies, as well as complete and customizable systems, that enable military and civilian customers to defeat complex UAS threats in any environment. The company has developed integrated, high-performing sensors and cost-effective kinetic and non-kinetic effectors that allow customers to select the right effectors against a range of threats and defeat threats more efficiently.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Carolyn Beaudry
[email protected]

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

Raytheons KuRFS und Coyote erkennen und bekämpfen UAS-Ziele während der Sommer-Testphase der U.S. Army

Raytheons KuRFS und Coyote erkennen und bekämpfen UAS-Ziele während der Sommer-Testphase der U.S. Army

Raytheon, ein Unternehmen der RTX-Gruppe, hat während der jährlichen Sommertests der US-Armee erfolgreich die Fähigkeiten des Low, Slow,...
Raytheon's KuRFS and Coyote detect and defeat UAS targets during U.S. Army summer test period

Raytheon's KuRFS and Coyote detect and defeat UAS targets during U.S. Army summer test period

Raytheon, an RTX business, successfully demonstrated the capabilities of the Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defense System, or LIDS,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Homeland Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.