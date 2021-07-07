RAYUS Radiology Acquires Leading Radiology Provider In Central Florida And Research Institute As It Continues To Accelerate Its National Growth Strategy

MINNEAPOLIS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology, formerly Center for Diagnostic Imaging, a leading national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology backed by Wellspring Capital Management, announces the acquisition of three imaging centers, known as Sand Lake Imaging in Orlando, Florida and a majority interest in The Radiology Research Institute, a joint venture with Dr. Stephen Bravo, an expert in neuroradiology, musculoskeletal radiology, and interventional radiology who has built a strong foundation of partnerships with clinical trial sponsors.

The Radiology Research Institute will continue to provide imaging and radiology expertise on a wide variety of clinical trials for its research partners, with a focus on Alzheimer's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis and Irritable Bowel Disease.

The RAYUS Radiology network is currently involved in more than 150 clinical trial protocols, offering advanced imaging options across every modality through its national network of diagnostic imaging centers and leading subspecialized radiologists. Through the institute, RAYUS Radiology will be able to offer its patients even greater access to innovative treatments and technologies.

"With this partnership, we are effectively combining two research facilities into one of the most comprehensive and progressive research organizations of its kind," said RAYUS Radiology Chief Executive Officer Kim Tzoumakas. "We look forward to working closely with Dr. Bravo, and outside research partners to advance cutting-edge treatments and improve quality of life for our patients."

"I am excited to partner with RAYUS Radiology to provide cutting edge research solutions and management services," Dr. Bravo said. "Together, we will be able to pool our significant resources and collective knowledge to support these important trials and advance new scientific discoveries."

With its most recent acquisition, RAYUS Radiology adds three Central Florida high-quality imaging centers to its existing footprint in the region. The three locations offer state-of-the-art radiology, including MRI, CT, X-Ray and mammography services for patients seven days a week. With the acquisition, RAYUS Radiology also adds eight additional highly trained subspecialist radiologists to its network.

"We are thrilled to join RAYUS Radiology, as we share the same passion for providing the highest quality, accessible radiology services to our community," Dr. Robert Posniak said. "I look forward to continuing to be the partner of choice for patients, payors, and referring physicians as part of RAYUS Radiology."

For RAYUS Radiology, the acquisition of Sand Lake Imaging and the launch of the Radiology Research Institute is the latest in a series of major announcements and aggressive growth strategies that follow Wellspring Capital Management's acquisition in March 2019. Last week, the company announced its comprehensive rebrand and relaunch as RAYUS Radiology.

About RAYUS Radiology

RAYUS Radiology is the nation's leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long- term hospital solutions. The organization, with over 2,000 team members nationally, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States, driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network; compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care; and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com

