RAYUS Radiology Renews Its National Partnerships with US Ski & Snowboard, US Speedskating and USA Bobsled/Skeleton

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology, a leading national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional medical imaging services, announces the renewal of its partnerships with US Ski & Snowboard, US Speedskating and USA Bobsled/Skeleton and will continue to serve as an Official Medical Provider for all three organizations and the elite athletes they represent.

"Our athletes put extraordinary demands on their bodies, and having partners like RAYUS Radiology makes a meaningful difference," said Aron McGuire, CEO of USA Bobsled/Skeleton. "Their focus on athlete care, precision, and long-term health aligns perfectly with our responsibility to support athletes throughout their careers."

RAYUS has been relied on by high-level athletes on an individual basis for several years, and in 2021 took these partnerships to a national level. Ted Morris, Executive Director of US Speedskating, had this to say about his organization's experience with RAYUS: "Our partnership with RAYUS Radiology continues to provide incredible value for US Speedskating Athletes. RAYUS is committed to getting our skaters the care they need quickly and efficiently to get them back on the ice. RAYUS continues to be an extremely valuable medical partner for our organization"

Serving as an Official Medical Provider for three major winter sports organizations is something of a coup for RAYUS. These innovative partnerships in support of high-profile athletes help to shine a light on the cutting-edge work that RAYUS does every day. Leveraging its state-of-the-art hardware and software as well as industry-leading protocols and the skilled technologists who implement them, RAYUS has the ability to deliver an individually tailored care plan and concierge-level service to every one of its patients, elite-level athlete or not.

RAYUS' Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth Ted Kyle, who also serves as Medical Director for US Speedskating, has been an advocate for these partnerships and the benefits RAYUS has to offer the nation's elite athletes. "Working with elite athletes has always been deeply meaningful to me, and it's especially exciting for RAYUS to collaborate simultaneously with three distinct sports organizations," Kyle said. "I'm delighted that each of these partnerships is moving forward. With our advanced technology, deep expertise, and exceptional teams, RAYUS is well positioned to support top-tier athletes in a wide range of sports as they pursue excellence. We're proud to continue delivering premier diagnostic imaging services nationwide as they work toward their goals."

Beyond simply conducting diagnostic scans, RAYUS' nationwide team of subspecialized radiologists are relied upon for their expertise to interpret the image results accurately and in a timely fashion. They work closely with team doctors and trainers to ensure their athletes receive the most efficient and effective care. "RAYUS continues to be an integral partner in managing our athletes health and performance. Their phenomenal staff and service help our team manage injuries and return our athletes to top performance" said Gillian Bower, Director of High Performance for US Ski & Snowboard.

Sami Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer at RAYUS Radiology, offered his thoughts on today's announcement. "Delivering outstanding quality guides every aspect of our work, which made our continued collaboration with elite athletic organizations a clear choice," Abbasi said. "We believe our approach to advanced diagnostic imaging has raised the bar in the industry, and we are honored to continue providing our knowledge and care to these remarkable athletes. Their confidence in us mirrors the trust placed in us daily by patients nationwide, and we are committed to honoring that responsibility."

About RAYUS Radiology

RAYUS Radiology is a leading network of advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology practices, with managed imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long-term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States, driven by its subspecialized radiologist network; compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care; and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com.

About US Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2023, competing in seven teams: alpine, cross-country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, Nordic combined, and ski jumping. In addition to fully funding the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers, and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success, and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org .

About US Speedskating

From Pond to Podium, we are US Speedskating. We grow and nurture a sport where all ages can experience the thrill of speed and the camaraderie of the skating community. US Speedskating is responsible for the development of speed skating from grassroots to the highest elite racing programs. US Speedskating is recognized by the United States Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union as the governing body for the sport of speed skating in the United States. The Organization has won 88 Olympic medals to-date, making it one of the most successful sports in U.S. Olympic history. US Speedskating is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, on Facebook and at www.usspeedskating.org.

About USA Bobsled/Skeleton

USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS), based in Lake Placid, N.Y., is the national governing body for the sports of bobsled and skeleton in the United States. For more information, please visit the USABS website at www.usabs.com. Individuals interested in becoming a bobsled or skeleton athlete can visit www.usabobsledskeleton.com. For media inquiries, please contact USABS' Digital Media & Communications Manager Abby Slenker at [email protected].

