Razorback® Softball Pitcher Hannah Camenzind Takes the Mound in ZIPS "Car Wash Convos™"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) released its final Razorback episode today in Season 2 of "Car Wash Convos™" featuring University of Arkansas Softball's sophomore pitcher, Hannah Camenzind. Hannah's twin, Lauren, was featured in March with host Taliyah Brooks, University of Arkansas alumni and track & field star for the Razorbacks. Today, we see Hannah's side of the story on twin pranks, her take on the magic that happens at Bogle Park and more in her episode now available on YouTube and Instagram.

Get ready to dive into the diamond talk on Car Wash Convos™ featuring Hannah Camenzind, pitcher from the University of Arkansas Women's Softball, and her host @taliyah.brooks! Tune in as they discuss life as twins and their ideal hobbies.

"I'm grateful to ZIPS for allowing my sister and I to be a part of this fun video series; for each of us to tell our side of the story and let our own personalities shine was a really unique experience," said Hannah Camenzind.

Hannah has found early success in her collegiate athletic career as she was named SEC Freshman of the Week three times in the '23 season and was named to the All-SEC Second Team. With a tremendous start to the '24 season, Hannah has helped lead her team to a 32-12 record and she'll face a series against LSU on the road this weekend.

"Featuring Hannah and her twin sister in our series is both compelling and engaging and represents another layer in our approach to NIL that sets us apart in this space," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "With the creative approach from our partners at Learfield and collaboration with Opendorse, we've been able to produce a series that truly focuses on revealing the unique personality of every student-athlete and to make them the focus of the series has truly helped us make a local connection to fans," she added.

Student-athletes were selected for Car Wash Convos™ through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views and Season 2 wraps up next week with the season finale being released next Tuesday. Razorback fans get their moment to shine too, with the new ZIPS mobile app. Visit the App Store or Google Play from your mobile device and search 'ZIPS Car Wash' to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals. Plus, win big with a free wash just for joining.

