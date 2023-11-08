Razorleaf Continues Expansion in Europe, Opens New Office in France

News provided by

Razorleaf Corporation

08 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Paris location will help French manufacturers integrate digital engineering and manufacturing solutions for aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive, energy and medical device product development

STOW, Ohio and PARIS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Razorleaf Corporation, a leading consulting and systems integrator specializing in PLM and MES, today announced the opening of Razorleaf France, a new office located in Paris serving Southern Europe. With this expansion, Razorleaf is now able to serve customers in France, Spain, Portugal, UK, the Benelux and Nordics regions, Greece, Turkey, and Israel.

Continue Reading
Nordine Marouf, Managing Director, Southern Europe, Razorleaf
Nordine Marouf, Managing Director, Southern Europe, Razorleaf

Nordine Marouf has been appointed Razorleaf's Managing Director for Southern Europe. Nordine has an extensive track record with product lifecycle management in the Dassault Systèmes ecosystem and is responsible for Razorleaf's growth and expansion of its products and services in this region. With more than 30 years international experience in software and services sales, he has worked in a wide range of IT/IS, PLM, BIM, and Cloud solutions providers across various sectors including Aerospace, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Life Science and Construction.

"Our goal is to help manufacturers adapt and innovate their current engineering and manufacturing operations with industry-leading technologies that will improve their efficiencies in PLM, MES, and the overall ability to launch new products to market," said Nordine. "The way forward for all manufacturers now includes, without question, a transformation to the all-digital environment. This involves the adoption of digital-twin methodologies that will enable them to realize the competitive benefits of being in full command of their product design and engineering data. Razorleaf is committed to empowering our customers with proven expertise that meets their business needs and ensures their success on this journey."

"We are finding that European manufacturers are looking to adopt a broad range of Industry 4.0 capabilities and are in need of consulting and services that will help them meet their digital-transformation goals," said Eric Doubell, CEO of Razorleaf. "Opening this new office in Paris will allow us to partner with manufacturers in Southern Europe who are looking to implement and upgrade PLM systems with 3DEXPERIENCE platform from Dassault Systèmes, the leading PLM solution in France, as well as offer manufacturing operations software to improve productivity and accelerate their go-to-market plans."

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM, MES, integration, migration, and test automation. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States, Europe, and Asia, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain.

https://www.razorleaf.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269436/Razorleaf_Corporation_Nordine_Marouf.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/280911/razorleaf_corporation_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Razorleaf Continues Expansion in Europe, Opens New Office in France

Razorleaf Continues Expansion in Europe, Opens New Office in France

Razorleaf Corporation, a leading consulting and systems integrator specializing in PLM and MES, today announced the opening of Razorleaf France, a...
SABCA Group selecciona a Razorleaf Corporation como su socio de implementación de PLM para 3DEXPERIENCE®

SABCA Group selecciona a Razorleaf Corporation como su socio de implementación de PLM para 3DEXPERIENCE®

SABCA Group, un importante proveedor aeroespacial belga, ha elegido a Razorleaf como su socio de servicios técnicos de PLM para respaldar la...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.