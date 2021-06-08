Razorleaf Corporation Launches Strategic Partnership with Eggplant, part of Keysight Technologies

Razorleaf will provide manufacturers with testing-automation strategy around PLM systems, installation, training, and support to address quality issues and ensure continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD). Eggplant's software can test any technology on any device, operating system, or browser at any layer, from the user interface (UI) to application programming interfaces (APIs) to the database. This automation allows for faster release without sacrificing quality. Clients can quickly perform functional and regression testing by optimizing software test creation, maintenance, and execution.

Razorleaf will help product and operations teams move from predominantly manual testing to automated quality assurance to minimize impact when executing PLM upgrades, customizations, and maintenance for enterprise applications. With ever-changing systems and personnel, test automation becomes critical for continuous improvement to deliver better quality and faster turnaround times. A testing strategy is an integral part of an organization's success to quickly test and validate the stability of its PLM system for any fixes, upgrades, or new releases.

"We are pleased that Razorleaf clients will now be able to benefit from the power of Eggplant products to enhance their testing initiatives," said Toby Marsden, VP Global Alliances, Keysight Technologies. "Our products will boost productivity, improve efficiency, and enhance software stability and effectiveness. Eggplant and Razorleaf share a vision to accelerate product innovation and help manufacturers on their digital transformation journey."

"We are excited to announce the partnership with Eggplant to add testing automation to our portfolio," says Razorleaf CEO Eric Doubell. "This software will provide our clients with a significant advantage by quickly and easily automating the entire testing process for their product lifecycle management systems. Product engineering and operations teams can quickly deploy, modify and upgrade their systems, allowing them to realize the benefits of PLM sooner with less effort."

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States and Europe, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.razorleaf.com .

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is the world's leading electronic measurement company, transforming today's measurement experience through innovations in wireless, modular, and software solutions. With its Hewlett-Packard and Agilent legacy, Keysight delivers solutions in wireless communications, aerospace and defense and semiconductor markets with world-class platforms, software, and consistent measurement science. The company's nearly 12,600 employees serve customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit https://www.eggplantsoftware.com/

