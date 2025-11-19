RazorMetrics Ranked No. 12 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™

RazorMetrics' growth driven by strong demand for prescription-drug savings and measurable ROI for plan sponsors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RazorMetrics, a physician-directed technology company improving prescription-drug affordability, ranked No.12 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which recognizes the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. The company also ranked No. 1 in the life sciences category in Texas and No. 2 in life sciences nationwide. Rankings are based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth from 2021 through 2024.

RazorMetrics' sustained triple-digit growth reflects nationwide momentum among health plans, employers, and brokers seeking clinically sound, data-driven ways to reduce prescription drug spend without disrupting provider workflows. The company's technology identifies safe, lower-cost therapeutic alternatives, enabling plan sponsors to reduce waste and improve adherence while preserving member trust.

"Of all the technology companies in the U.S., ranking 12 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 is an enormous achievement by our entire organization," said Tom Dorsett, CEO and Co-founder of RazorMetrics. "Our growth is a direct result of our proven physician-first approach and trusted results."

"Prescription drug costs continue to rise faster than any other healthcare expense category," said Dr. Siva Mohan, Co-founder and President of RazorMetrics. "We are proud to make Deloitte's Technology 500 list, which recognizes the important work we do for our clients, making healthcare more affordable."

In 2025, RazorMetrics expanded its leadership team, scaled operations, and broadened partnerships to meet accelerating client demand. The company recently reported over $34 million in drug-cost savings in Texas alone in just 24 months, underscoring its ability to deliver verified results at scale.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

RazorMetrics creates cutting-edge pharmacy cost containment solutions to quickly and easily reduce drug costs. Its proprietary technology automatically initiates cost-saving opportunities through medication switching, deprescription, deduplication, and more–all while adapting to fit client's plan, preferences, and formulary. RazorMetrics conveniently plugs into prescriber's existing workflow, improving healthcare decisions while seamlessly reducing medication costs for members and plan sponsors. Based in Austin, TX, RazorMetrics supports self-funded employers, health plans, PBMs, and organizations to bring clarity, efficiency, and more value to their pharmacy benefits. For more information, visit www.razormetrics.com.

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

