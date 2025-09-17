RazorMetrics Saved Texans $34 Million in Prescription Drug Costs Across 24 Months

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RazorMetrics , a leading innovator in pharmacy cost containment technology, has helped Texans save an estimated $34 million across 1.1 million members enrolled in its advanced pharmacy platform. The solution not only reduces spending but also increases access to vital medications, improving adherence.

"There are significant inefficiencies that prevent access to lower-cost medication options. RazorMetrics increases accessibility to prescribed medications while decreasing the cost to payers," said Dr. Siva Mohan, Chief Medical Officer and President of RazorMetrics. "Our platform proves that Texans can reduce costs while improving the health of their communities."

Serving millions nationwide, RazorMetrics' technology seamlessly integrates with prescribers' existing workflows to automatically identify cost-saving opportunities through medication switching, deprescription, deduplication, and biosimilars while aligning with plan preferences and formularies. The result: lower prescription costs for members and plan sponsors.

With more than four million Texans on Medicaid, the state faces mounting pressure to find new ways to manage healthcare costs while ensuring access to critical treatments. RazorMetrics provides a proven path forward.

"The state is making a significant investment in Texans' wellness. Our data shows that substantial savings and better outcomes are possible right here at home," said Tom Dorsett, CEO of RazorMetrics. "As states adapt to evolving Medicaid realities, RazorMetrics offers an immediate and measurable solution for lowering costs while safeguarding access to care."

RazorMetrics continues to earn national recognition for its rapid growth and innovation. In August, the company was named the fastest growing private company in the Austin region and the second fastest growing company statewide on the Inc. 5000 list. Earlier this year, co-founders Dorsett and Mohan were also named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Gulf South Award winners for their leadership in addressing rising drug costs across the U.S.

In April, RazorMetrics released its 2025 State of Drug Access report, which revealed that nearly 42% of Americans were prescribed a medication they couldn't afford in the past year. Alarmingly, 11.4% reported stopping a prescribed medication entirely due to cost.

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics creates cutting-edge pharmacy cost containment solutions to quickly and easily reduce drug costs. Its proprietary technology automatically initiates cost-saving opportunities through medication switching, deprescription, deduplication, and more–all while adapting to fit clients' plan, preferences, and formulary. RazorMetrics conveniently plugs into prescriber's existing workflow, improving healthcare decisions while seamlessly reducing medication costs for members and plan sponsors. Based in Austin, TX, RazorMetrics bring clarity, efficiency, and more value to pharmacy benefits. Learn more at razormetrics.com .

