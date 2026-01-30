RazorMetrics Drives More Than $11 Million in Prescription Drug Savings for Ohio Plans and Residents

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RazorMetrics , a leading innovator in pharmacy cost containment technology, today announced that it generated more than $11 million in prescription drug savings for health plans and residents across Ohio. With savings spanning nearly 60,000 covered residents, this accomplishment reflects RazorMetrics' continued ability to reduce drug spend while supporting access to necessary medications.

Rising prescription costs remain a major pressure point for employers, health plans, and public sector programs nationwide. RazorMetrics' solutions target avoidable pharmacy waste, including duplicative therapies, unnecessary oversupply, and opportunities to switch to clinically appropriate, lower-cost alternatives, all within prescribers' existing workflows.

"There are clear inefficiencies in prescribing and pharmacy workflows that cause medications to be more expensive than they need to be," said Dr. Siva Mohan, Chief Medical Officer and President of RazorMetrics. "By identifying cost-saving opportunities for physicians, we help them reduce financial burden without changing patient care."

RazorMetrics' platform integrates directly into clinical workflows to surface opportunities for medication switching, deprescribing, deduplication, and biosimilar use, aligned with plan design and formulary preferences. This approach helps plans achieve measurable savings while maintaining trust with providers and members.

"Ohio plans and employers are looking for solutions that deliver results without disruption," said Tom Dorsett, CEO of RazorMetrics. "These savings show that meaningful cost reduction is possible by addressing waste inside the pharmacy benefit, rather than shifting risk or complexity onto members. After seeing strong results in Texas, Ohio was a natural next step, and we continue to evaluate where this same approach can deliver measurable savings for plans and members in other states."

In 2025, the company reported $34 million in prescription drug savings across 1.1 million members in Texas over 24 months, demonstrating the scale of impact possible when pharmacy waste is addressed inside everyday prescribing workflows. Additionally, RazorMetrics' active network covers more than 525,000 prescribers across the nation and Puerto Rico. Ohio's savings outcomes extend the momentum, reinforcing that RazorMetrics' approach consistently delivers meaningful savings across different plan types, populations, and state markets.

Building on a year of strong national momentum, RazorMetrics earned multiple recognitions for growth and innovation, including a No. 18 ranking on the Inc. 5000 and No. 12 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, with top life sciences placements at both the state and national level. Entering 2026, RazorMetrics is focused on expanding its clinically aligned approach to pharmacy cost containment to help plans address both affordability and medication safety at scale.

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics creates cutting-edge pharmacy cost containment solutions to quickly and easily reduce drug costs. Its proprietary technology automatically initiates cost-saving opportunities through medication switching, deprescription, deduplication, and more–all while adapting to fit client's plan, preferences, and formulary. RazorMetrics conveniently plugs into prescriber's existing workflow, improving healthcare decisions while seamlessly reducing medication costs for members and plan sponsors. Based in Austin, TX, RazorMetrics supports self-funded employers, health plans, PBMs, and organizations to bring clarity, efficiency, and more value to their pharmacy benefits. For more information, visit www.razormetrics.com.

