RB Global Appoints Eric J. Guerin as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

RB Global

12 Dec, 2023, 16:15 ET

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), a trusted global marketplace for insights, services and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles, today announced the appointment of Eric J. Guerin as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2024. Mr. Guerin brings extensive senior executive financial leadership experience, most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Veritiv Corporation, a leading distributor of packaging, facility solutions and print products, until its acquisition in November of 2023.

"Eric joins RB Global with a proven record of working hand-in-hand with the sales and operational teams to drive profitable growth and market share gains," said Jim Kessler, CEO of RB Global. "His leadership and finance experience, including with other logistics and technology services companies, will be valuable as we work to optimize RB Global's business and instill operating excellence across the organization. I am confident Eric will be a strong fit with our ONE Team—All In culture, and on behalf of the Board and management team, am delighted to welcome him to the Company." 

"RB Global has transformed into a leading, omnichannel marketplace well positioned for considerable, profitable growth and value creation," said Mr. Guerin. "I look forward to working alongside Jim and the rest of the talented team to build on the Company's momentum by setting new service and solutions benchmarks and ensuring we overdeliver on the commitments we make to all of RB Global partners."

Prior to Veritiv, Mr. Guerin served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CDK Global, Inc., a provider of retail technology and software-as-a-service solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Mr. Guerin previously served as Division Vice President, Finance for Corning Incorporated, a provider of specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies for industrial and scientific applications. Earlier in his career, Mr. Guerin served in a number of financial management roles for various public companies, including Flowserve Corporation, Novartis and Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. Guerin currently serves as a member of the board of directors for Skyworks Solutions, Inc., an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, and previously served on the Board of Directors of Natus Medical, a provider of medical equipment, software and services.

Mr. Guerin obtained a Master of Business Administration from St. John's University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the College of Staten Island. He has also held Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant designations.

About RB Global
RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a leading, omnichannel marketplace that provides value-added insights, services and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Through its auction sites in 14 countries and digital platform, RB Global serves customers in more than 170 countries across a variety of asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining and agriculture. The company's marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., the world's largest auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding, and IAA, a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. RB Global's portfolio of brands also includes Rouse Services, which provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; Xcira, a leader in live simulcast auction technologies; and VeriTread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport. 

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may include statements relating to expected future growth and financial results and changes to the Company's leadership team. It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on the results of operations and financial condition of the combined companies or the price of RBA's common shares. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. While RBA's management believe the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond RBA's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the risk factors identified under Item 1A "Risk Factors" and the section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" in RBA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 as well as in subsequent periodic reports filed on Form 10-Q, and IAA's periodic reports and other filings with the SEC, including the risk factors identified under Item 1A "Risk Factors" and the section titled "Summary of Risks Affecting our Business" in IAA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. RBA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made, except as required by law.

SOURCE RB Global

Also from this source

IAA Announces New Market Alliance in Georgia

Strategic alliance to expand IAA's buyer base in Eastern Europe WESTCHESTER, Ill., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX:...

RB Global reports strong third quarter 2023 results

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) the "Company", "RB Global", "we", "us", "their", or "our")...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.