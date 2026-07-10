RB Industrial Manufacturing Featured in Racine Magazine RAMAC Voice

RACINE, Wis., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RB Industrial Manufacturing was featured on the cover of the June 2026 issue of The RAMAC Voice, a quarterly publication covering local business success stories.

The article, authored by Maureen Bagg, highlights the history and dramatic turnaround of the company following its acquisition by Whitebridge Capital in 2025.

Whitebridge Capital provides both capital and management expertise to distressed companies.

Formerly known as R & B Grinding, the company had a long and largely successful history in Racine, Wisconsin. But, by 2025 it was facing a potential permanent closure. Whitebridge Capital Partners, a Chicago-based small family office specializing in revitalizing distressed industrial businesses, stepped in to buy the company.

Building on the existing customer base, RB Industrial Manufacturing is expanding into aerospace, plumbing, appliance, power generation and fittings. Led by Whitebridge principals Todd DiBenedetto, Mark Heinze and Linda Budz, the company is relying on a talented team including Vice President of Operations Brian Kramer, Operations Business Manager Susan Dreyer and HR Manager Misty Otwaska.

The company has also added new equipment, including a state-of-the-art vision system to support the goal of achieving AS9100D certification and enhancing the existing ISO 9001 quality system.

"We are grateful that this publication chose to feature our company on its cover as it provides validation for the hard work and commitment of the entire company," said Mark Heinze, RB's President. "We will continue to work to earn the trust of our customers, vendors and employees as we build a thriving business in Racine."

A full copy of the article is here: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/01bd7df30a.html#page/1.

About RB Industrial Manufacturing

RB Industrial Manufacturing is a leading provider of precision CNC machining, swiss screw, and highly precise grinding operations. For 70 years it has been dedicated to delivering high-quality components and exceptional service. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company serves a diverse range of industries with tailored manufacturing expertise.

About Whitebridge Capital Partners

Whitebridge Capital Partners is an Illinois corporation based in Chicago providing both capital and management expertise to distressed companies. Company principals can be contacted at:

Todd DiBenedetto: [email protected], (312) 343-0747

Mark Heinze: [email protected], (773) 936-9612

Linda Budz: [email protected], (619) 316-8433

Media Contact

Tom Nicholson, 212-203-2803

[email protected]

SOURCE RB Industrial Manufacturing