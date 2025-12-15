RBC BlueBay High Yield Bond Fund Launches R6 Share Class, Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets

Fund now available to qualified retirement and benefit plans

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM") today announced that the RBC BlueBay High Yield Bond Fund ("the Fund") has launched an R6 Share class available to qualified retirement and benefit plans. The Fund also surpassed $1 billion in assets as of December 3, 2025, marking an important milestone for the firm's growing BlueBay U.S. Fixed Income platform. These achievements reflect strong client demand for income-oriented solutions and confidence in the disciplined, research-driven approach to credit investing managed by RBC GAM's BlueBay U.S. Fixed Income team.

Share Class Ticker Symbol CUSIP A RHYAX 74926P423 I RGHYX 74926P381 R6 RHYRX 74933U514

The RBC BlueBay High Yield Bond Fund is managed by Tim Leary (BlueBay Senior Portfolio Manager), Andrzej Skiba (Head of BlueBay U.S. Fixed Income) and Charles Whinery (BlueBay Portfolio Manager) and follows a high-conviction, bottom-up investment process focused on uncovering value across the U.S. high-yield universe.

"Crossing the $1 billion threshold underscores the strength of our credit platform and the trust our clients place in our investment teams," said Donald Sanya, CEO of RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. "This milestone along with the Fund's new R6 share class reflect RBC GAM's continued commitment to bringing a comprehensive and differentiated U.S. fixed income offering to investors saving for retirement."

The growth of RBC GAM's RBC BlueBay High Yield Bond Fund exemplifies the firm's long-term focus on meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and institutional investors seeking diversified income solutions.

"As many investors continue to seek attractive all-in yields and a steady income stream, we believe U.S. high yield is a compelling opportunity for portfolios," said Tim Leary, BlueBay Senior Portfolio Manager at RBC Global Asset Management. "When thinking about the market environment we sit in today, with elevated inflation, we believe high yield bonds have the potential to provide a buffer to help protect portfolios from inflation erosion."

For more information about the RBC BlueBay High Yield Bond Fund and RBC Global Asset Management's U.S. fixed income strategies, please visit www.rbcgam.com.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage more than $560 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,700 employees as of September 30, 2025, located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Tony Catinella, RBC Global Asset Management Corporate Communications, 617-763-7232

Before investing, you should consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, which you can view by visiting https://dfinview.com/usrbcgam or request by calling 800-422-2766. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer- term debt securities. Investments in lower- and non-rated securities present a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. These and other risks are described more fully in the prospectus.

RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. is the Adviser for the RBC Funds Trust. The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against a loss.

